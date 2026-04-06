6th April 2026

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Minister’s historic anniversary call sparks mixed responses

Author: Michael Atit | Published: 6 hours ago

A celebrant holds South Sudan flag high on 9 July 2011 | Credit | Unknown

Citizens across South Sudan have expressed mixed reactions following the National Minister of Culture, Museums, and National Heritage’s call for collective preparations for the country’s major historic events this year.

Minister Sarah Nyanath Elijah announced that on 16 May, South Sudan will mark the 43rd anniversary of SPLA Day, while 9 July will celebrate the nation’s 15th Independence Anniversary. The celebrations are expected to feature a national cultural festival highlighting the country’s diverse traditions, art, and heritage.

However, some residents have questioned the timing and funding of the events. A Juba resident, John Wek, asked, “Shouldn’t the money be used to support vulnerable groups, including patients in hospitals, rather than events that may not benefit everyone?”

In Wau, Akot Akol expressed concern over organizing large-scale celebrations while the government struggles to pay salaries for civil servants and security forces. He said, “Priority should be given to delivering basic services to citizens.”

Stephen, a resident of Sherika in Juba, added that national celebrations should occur in “a peaceful and secure environment, free from violence and insecurity.”

Meanwhile, a caller from Tonj South in Warrap State, identified only as Wek, attributed financial challenges to the size of the government but encouraged participation in the events, “even without financial means, to honor those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence.”

South Sudan last officially celebrated Independence Day in 2014. Since then, the country has faced economic hardship, political instability, and limited resources, which many citizens say could affect this year’s commemorations.

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