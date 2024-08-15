Ministers defying summons warned of impeachment

The National Legislative Assembly has warned national ministers defying parliamentary summons risk impeachment.

This comes after four Ministers out of eleven summoned to explain measures their institutions are undertaking to bail the country out of hunger failed to appear.

The officials included the Ministers of Petroleum, Finance and Planning, Trade and Industry, Water Resources and Irrigation, and Land, Housing and Urban Development.

The speaker of the August House said that the Ministers of Finance and Planning and Housing were not in the country.

While the Minister of Trade was sick, the Ministers of Water and Petroleum’s whereabouts were unknown.

In Wednesday’s sitting, Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba stated that the parliament has the authority to summon any official, except the Presidency.

According to Article 57 of the Constitution, parliament is mandated to summon ministers to answer questions from assembly members concerning their dockets.

The Assembly also has the authority to interrogate ministers about their performance and approve appointments as required by the Constitution or the law.

Hon. Victor Omuho, a member of SPLM called for invocation of article 82 sub-article 3 which provided for impeachment of constitutional post holders except the presidency.

“Honorable house, any Minister or any person who refuses the summon of this house article 82 sub-article 3 should be applied to that person,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Speaker urged the ministers to familiarize themselves with the relevant articles and instructed those who were absent to appear before the House.

Article 82 of the Constitution stipulates refusal by any constitutional post holder to comply with such summons or to produce required documents is considered an offence punishable by law.

The ministers of the economic cluster are re-summoned and expected to appear before the parliament next Wednesday 21st August, 2024.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter