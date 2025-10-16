16th October 2025

​Minister urges SSPDF and journalists to collaborate, not clash

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 9 hours ago

Minister of Information, Michael Makuei addresses media in Juba. March 28, 2025. [Photo by Eye Radio].

​The Minister of Information, Communication Technology and Postal Services, Michael Makuei, on Thursday called for a renewed commitment to national interest from both SSPDF officers and journalists, urging them to collaborate in disseminating accurate information.

​Makuei made the remarks during a Roundtable Discussion with stakeholders on media relations and human rights, a forum that highlighted the ongoing tension between the two groups.

​Acknowledging the Legal Gap

​While the Minister asserted that South Sudan possesses the “best media laws in the region,” he immediately pointed to a critical flaw: “The challenges in media laws are the application of the laws.”

​Makuei firmly stated that the regular forces’ actions are “guided by their laws, and that is non-negotiable with journalists.”

However, he also directly addressed the officers, stating: “We encourage you [army officers] to give the right information to your commanders. Talk to your commanders about respect for human rights.”

​The Call for Mutual Trust

​The core of the Minister’s message focused on the need to restore “fragile” public trust through cooperation.

He cautioned journalists on their mandate, stating that they “are not supposed to dig into information that is supposed to be made public.”

​He specified that journalists must “keep away from confidential information or documents such as military pacts” because they are “not in the public interest.”

​He urged both sides to drop their suspicions of each other: “​To soldiers, when a journalist comes to you, don’t be suspicious of the journalist… same to you journalist, don’t go with the intention of getting confidential information.”

​Makuei concluded by framing the relationship as a joint responsibility, stressing that both the military and the press must prioritise the overall priority of the country.

