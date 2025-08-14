Minister urges more public awareness on federalism amid misconceptions

The Minister of Federal Affairs, Lasuba Ludoru Wongo, has called for increased public awareness to tackle widespread myths and misconceptions surrounding the federal system of governance in South Sudan.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio on Tuesday, Minister Lasuba emphasized the need for ongoing civic education to clarify the meaning and benefits of federalism. He said some individuals deliberately mislead the public about the system for personal or political gain.

“The president was very clear that we need to implement the federal system,” Lasuba said.

“The only fears sometimes are individuals who have negative views… and given the fact that, you know, the definition of the word federal system in the Republic of South Sudan did not start now but started long time ago.”

He noted that misconceptions about federalism have led to resistance among certain groups, with some even labeling him “Minister of Kokora,” a historical reference to decentralization that once sparked political tensions.

“These kinds of dissenting views… I’ve interacted with a number of them, and they’re very positive in terms of understanding what the federal system is all about,” he explained.

“The problem is just the misconception of the terminology, which His Excellency the President made very clear to me.”

Lasuba revealed that President Salva Kiir has tasked him with continuing public sensitization efforts, recognizing the widespread support for federalism discovered during nationwide consultations.

“There’s misconception, there are some people who do not understand the meaning, [and] misinform the public,” he added.

“That’s why [President Kiir] actually recommended that it’s important for me to educate the people and interact with the people.”

However, Lasuba acknowledged that financial constraints have limited the ministry’s ability to reach all regions of the country.

“We have tried to do that, but of course due to lack of funding and the challenges of resources, we were not able to go to all the states as we had planned earlier,” he said.

Federalism, as a system of governance, divides power between a central government and constituent units such as states or provinces. This allows both levels of government to operate independently within their areas of authority, a model many South Sudanese now favor.

