Minister Salvatore prioritizes salaries, security funding, and elections

The newly appointed Finance Minister, Salvatore Garang Mabiordit, has pledged to prioritize timely payment of salaries, clear outstanding arrears, and ensure funding for security, defense, and national priorities as he takes office.
Minister Mabiordit was sworn in on Wednesday, by President Salva Kiir Mayardit in Juba, who called for a tougher economic rescue plan to address the country’s ongoing economic crisis.
In a post on the official Facebook page of the Office of the President, the Head of State directed the minister to work closely with key economic institutions, including the Bank of South Sudan, to tackle the cash crunch and broader financial challenges.
Minister Mabiordit also announced plans to mobilize resources to support the December general elections.
Published 54 minutes ago
