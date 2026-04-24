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Minister Pieng: EAC integration to cut taxes, boost currency recognition

Author: Golda Charles | Published: April 24, 2026

Profile Photo| South Sudan’s Minister for East African Community Affairs, Pieng Deng Kuol (right), and Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for the EAC, Beatrice Askul Moe (left), sign a bilateral agreement aimed at removing trade barriers and boosting economic cooperation between the two nations on March 27, 2026. — Photo Credit: MoEAA

South Sudan’s Minister of East African Affairs, Pieng Ding Kuol, has said that removal of taxes on transit goods and recognition of South Sudan’s currency are among the key potential benefits of deeper integration into the East African Community (EAC).

Kuol noted that harmonizing customs systems across member states would ease the movement of goods by reducing multiple taxation barriers that currently affect trade within the region.

He further said that deeper economic integration, including the establishment of a common market and a future monetary union, could strengthen financial cooperation across the bloc and improve regional economic coordination.

“There is benefit there because when you unify the customs system and customs policy, it’s like when goods are moving in your own country, so you are not taxed. And if there is taxation, it is unified. The other one is what we call a common market, also monetary union, ” he said

“If we properly follow the rules, definitely our currency is going to be recognized by all the banks and member countries. We also have a pillar called political confederation, which will help in areas like defence, security, and foreign policy.”

The Minister also noted that South Sudan’s earlier non-full accession to the EAC had denied the country the opportunity to secure the position of Secretary General during recent regional leadership changes.

His remarks come as EAC leaders agreed to ease South Sudan’s financial burden by waiving 50 percent of its accumulated arrears, with the remaining balance to be paid within two years under a structured repayment plan.

Kuol further explained that member states adopted a new contribution formula, under which 50 percent will be shared equally among partner states, while the remaining half will be based on each country’s economic strength.

The developments follow the signing of the EAC Treaty Act 2026 by President Salva Kiir, marking further progress in South Sudan’s regional integration process.

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