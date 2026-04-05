Minister Nyanath announces plans for SPLA Day and independence day celebrations

The Minister of Culture, Museums, and National Heritage, Sarah Nyanath Elijah, has announced that South Sudan will officially celebrate both SPLA Day and Independence Day this year, marking a renewed commitment to honoring the nation’s history and diverse traditions.

The Minister has called on all citizens, institutions, and partners to join hands in preparing for South Sudan’s key historic occasions this year.

Minister Nyanath announced the national plan on Friday for three major events that she described as “embodying the soul of our nation.”

The Minister outlined that on May 16, 2026, South Sudan will commemorate the 43rd anniversary of SPLA Day. This day honors the courage and sacrifice of martyrs, veterans, and all those who carried the vision of freedom the nation enjoys today.

Following this, on July 9, 2026, the country will celebrate its 15th Independence Day anniversary. This milestone will be held alongside a national cultural festival designed to showcase the richness of South Sudan’s traditions, art, and heritage.

“I am honored to announce our national plan for three historic occasions,” Minister Nyanath said. “On the 16th of May, we shall commemorate the 43rd anniversary of SPLA Day. This day reminds us of the courage and sacrifice that ignited our liberation struggle…, and on the 9th of July, we will celebrate the 15th anniversary of our Independence Day.”

Minister Nyanath noted that these celebrations are more than just commemorations; they are a call to action to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty and strengthen unity.

She emphasized that the festivities will involve citizens at every level of society, from the national government down to states, counties, payams, bomas, and individual families.

The Minister invited all stakeholders to participate in the preparations, noting that the goal is to realize the national mandate to protect and promote South Sudanese culture.

“In addition, we shall host a national cultural festival to showcase the richness of our traditions,” the Minister added.

“I invite all citizens, institutions, and partners to join hands. Together, let us honor our past, celebrate our present, and shape our future with pride while preserving and promoting our national heritage.”

The announcement sets the stage for a year of reflection and celebration as South Sudan approaches these significant milestones in its journey as a Republic.

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