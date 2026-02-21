Minister Mawich elected NEL-COM chairman ahead of Nile Day celebration

The Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, James Mawich Makuach, has been elected the new chairman of NEL-COM, the governing body of the Nile Basin Initiative, ahead of the Nile Day celebration.

NEL-COM, which stands for the Nile Equatorial Lakes Council of Ministers, is the highest decision-making organ. It is composed of ministers in charge of water affairs from member states of the Nile Basin Initiative.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation this morning, Minister Mawich was unanimously elected as Chairman of NEL-COM during a high-level meeting held ahead of the celebration of Nile Day.

The event is being hosted in the country for the first time.

The commemorations will bring together ministers responsible for water resources from member states, technical experts, development partners and other stakeholders.

The ministry said the election of Minister Mawich reflects the growing confidence of member states in South Sudan’s leadership and its commitment to strengthening cooperation, dialogue and sustainable management of the Nile Basin’s shared water resources.

The Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) is a regional cooperation framework bringing together 10 Nile Basin countries.

The member states are Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.