Minister Mabior suspends Environment Undersecretary Africano

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Minister of Environment and Forestry, Hon. Mabior Garang de Mabior, has suspended the Ministry’s Undersecretary, Joseph Africano, effective Thursday, February 26, 2026.

In a ministerial order issued Thursday, February 26, Minister Mabior appointed David Batali Oliver to serve as the Acting Undersecretary.

The Minister stated that the suspension was necessitated by “administrative, careful governance, and policy considerations, in the public interest.” According to the order, the suspension will remain in effect indefinitely, pending internal reviews designed to ensure strict adherence to institutional values and integrity within the Ministry.

Minister Mabior cited Article 114 (1) and (2) b and c of the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan, 2011 (as amended), as the legal basis for the suspension.

Mabior Garang, who was appointed to the Ministry of Environment and Forestry in November 2025, replaced long-serving Minister Josephine Napon, who has held the portfolio for several years.

