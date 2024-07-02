2nd July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Minister Kang dismisses peace roadmap extension allegations

Minister Kang dismisses peace roadmap extension allegations

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol. |Courtesy.

Petroleum Minister Puot Kang has dismissed alleged statements citing him to have declared extension of the two-year peace roadmap.

Social media has it that the parties have extended the transitional period without specifications.

This comes a day after the High-Level Committee on Implementation of the 2018 peace accord said it has completed reviewing the road map and will on Wednesday submit the documents to the Presidency.

Minister Kang who spoke on behalf of the committee members said, the reviewed road map will be submitted along with recommendations to the presidency to decide on the way forward.

On his Facebook page, Minister Kang clarified that he did not make any declaration of the extension of the road map.

“Our job as the High Level Committee on Roadmap, which we have completed today, was only to review the Implementation Status of the R-ARCSS, Explanatory Note on Implementation Status and make recommendations on the way forward to the principals who will make the decision and he declaration of what next.”

 

Popular Stories
South Sudan inks satellite internet deal with Elon Musk’s Starlink 1

South Sudan inks satellite internet deal with Elon Musk’s Starlink

Published Thursday, June 27, 2024

Ethiopia announces 188 scholarships for South Sudanese students 2

Ethiopia announces 188 scholarships for South Sudanese students

Published Thursday, June 27, 2024

Construction of Juba-Nadapal Road to kick off in Dec 2024: Mijak 3

Construction of Juba-Nadapal Road to kick off in Dec 2024: Mijak

Published Friday, June 28, 2024

Juba Bridge temporarily closed to facilitate roadwork 4

Juba Bridge temporarily closed to facilitate roadwork

Published Sunday, June 30, 2024

Uganda: Abductors sneak S. Sudanese kids back after govt intervenes 5

Uganda: Abductors sneak S. Sudanese kids back after govt intervenes

Published Sunday, June 30, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Minister Kang dismisses peace roadmap extension allegations

Published 4 hours ago

R-TNLA protests expired fiscal budget closure

Published 4 hours ago

Activist calls for re-evaluation of women quota

Published 4 hours ago

Single Dee’s hit song “Focus” reaches 1 million views

Published 6 hours ago

GESS includes boys with disabilities in school cash transfers

Published 6 hours ago

GPAA recovers five abducted children from Kapoeta East

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!