Minister Kang dismisses peace roadmap extension allegations

Petroleum Minister Puot Kang has dismissed alleged statements citing him to have declared extension of the two-year peace roadmap.

Social media has it that the parties have extended the transitional period without specifications.

This comes a day after the High-Level Committee on Implementation of the 2018 peace accord said it has completed reviewing the road map and will on Wednesday submit the documents to the Presidency.

Minister Kang who spoke on behalf of the committee members said, the reviewed road map will be submitted along with recommendations to the presidency to decide on the way forward.

On his Facebook page, Minister Kang clarified that he did not make any declaration of the extension of the road map.

“Our job as the High Level Committee on Roadmap, which we have completed today, was only to review the Implementation Status of the R-ARCSS, Explanatory Note on Implementation Status and make recommendations on the way forward to the principals who will make the decision and he declaration of what next.”

