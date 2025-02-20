Minister Hussein Abdelbagi dismissed by his SSPM party

The South Sudan Patriotic Movement (SSPM) has dismissed its Acting Deputy Chairman, Hussein Abdelbagi Akol, citing gross misconduct and violations of party’s rules.

In a statement issued on Thursday, February 20, SSPM Chairperson Dr. Costello Garang Ring said Abdelbagi was previously suspended in November 2024 for insubordination and breaching the party’s constitution.

The dismissal comes just days after Hussein was removed from his position as Vice President for the Services Cluster and appointed as Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

According to SSPM leadership, investigations confirmed that Hussein attempted to unlawfully oust the Chairman, formed an unauthorized faction, and held an unsanctioned meeting at his residence in an attempt to claim party leadership.

SSPM said these actions undermined the party’s unity, leadership, and its role within the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) and the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

“I, Dr. Costello Garang Ring Lual…, do hereby issue the removal of Mr. Hussein Abdelbagi Akol, from his position as acting Deputy Chairman of SSPM. 2. His immediate and permanent dismissal from the ranks and files of the South Sudan Patriotic Movement (SSPM), effective February 20, 2025,” reads the order.

It also stated that the minister no longer holds any authority or membership within SSPM and that any actions taken by him in the party’s name are null and void.

Eye Radio News repeatedly contacted the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Hussein Abdelbagi and his spokesperson for comment, but their phones went unanswered.