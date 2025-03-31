1st April 2025
Minister Goc: South Sudan’s religious tolerance a model for global coexistence

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 24 hours ago

PHOTO: Members of the Muslim community in Juba gather for Eid al-Fitr prayers at Al-Zahra Square on Sunday, marking the first day of Eid - March 30, 2025 - Courtesy

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramadan Mohammed Abdallah Goc, has called for religious tolerance in South Sudan to serve as a model for peaceful coexistence, both regionally and globally.

Speaking at the annual Iftar organized by President Salva Kiir for the Muslim community on Saturday, March 29, Minister Goc emphasized the importance of unity and respect for religious diversity in the country.

The event was attended by representatives from the Muslim community and the diplomatic corps, including U.S. Ambassador Michael J. Adler.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs highlighted South Sudan’s commitment to fostering religious harmony.

“We do not want religion to be a cause of division and dispersion in South Sudan, because religion is a personal relationship between man and his Lord. Each of us has the right to believe in what we choose,” said Minister Goc.

“South Sudan is a homeland that unites us, and we want to embody these principles through coexistence among our citizens. We aim to make South Sudan a model for peaceful coexistence, not only in the region but globally, especially as the world witnesses growing divisions due to religious differences.”

Minister Mohammed further reaffirmed that the Constitution of South Sudan guarantees freedom of belief, urging citizens to work towards national unity and cohesion, regardless of their religious affiliations.

The Iftar gathering, which is a traditional meal to break the fast during Ramadan, comes at a significant time as South Sudan continues to advocate for peaceful coexistence among its diverse religious and ethnic communities.

The Minister’s remarks highlight the government’s ongoing efforts to promote inclusivity and harmony, setting an example for other nations in the region and beyond.

“We have a duty towards the society of which we are a part,” the Minister continued. “We must strive for the cohesion of the homeland, ensuring that South Sudan remains a beacon of unity and brotherhood.”

As South Sudan moves forward, religious tolerance remains a cornerstone of the country’s efforts to foster lasting peace and stability, both domestically and in the broader international community.

