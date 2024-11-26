Minister Geng tables Youth Development Policy 2024 in parliament

The Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Joseph Geng Akech has tabled the National Youth Development Policy 2024 in parliament, a key step towards a government-led youth empowerment.



The policy, initially drafted by the Ministry in 2013, was previously introduced to Parliament but sent back for review following the split of the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports.

Young people in South Sudan, make up an estimated 72% of the population, but face numerous challenges that limit their access to education and livelihoods opportunities.

The policy aims to enable youth to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s peacebuilding efforts and to protect them from various challenges, including gender discrimination, abuse, violence, and exploitation.

It also focuses on fostering an environment where all young men and women can realize their full potential, contributing to a peaceful and prosperous South Sudan.

Youth Minister Joseph Geng emphasized that the policy aims to establish an integrated, holistic, and coordinated framework for the development of youth.

It defines youth as individuals aged 15 to 35 years and proposes the creation of youth programs in collaboration with development partners.

One of the policy’s major reforms includes a proposal to transform the National Youth Union into National Youth Council in alignment with best practices in East Africa.

Dr. Geng further stressed the need for strategic and ambitious initiatives to address the challenges faced by youth, given their central role in the country’s future development.

“In terms of key features the policy proposes number one the policy proposes established an integrated holistic and coordinated framework for development of youth, young men and women,” he said.

“Number two the policy defines the youth as any person between the age of 15 and 35 years the policy establishes youth programs to be implemented in coordination with development partners.”

“And an important point that you will find in page 27 of the policy is that the policy reforms the current National Youth Union into National Youth Council to be consistent with the east Africa practices.”

Following the presentation, the policy was referred to the specialized committees for further scrutiny and will be tabled in house within two weeks.