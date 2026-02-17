Minister Chagor attends Global Tourism Resilience Day in Nairobi

The Minister of Wildlife and Tourism, Denay Jock Chagor, led a delegation to the Global Tourism Resilience Day Conference and Expo in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

The conference, organized by the Kenyan Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife in partnership with the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Center, brought together policymakers, investors, and tourism stakeholders.

The forum focused on mobilizing public and private financing for sustainable tourism while promoting regional cooperation and policy alignment to strengthen resilience in the sector.

Leading South Sudan’s delegation, Minister Denay Jock Chagor emphasized tourism as a foundation for people-to-people and business connections.

“And personally, I think that human connections start with tourism. In business, many investors you interact with may have first come as tourists. You also move to other countries as a tourist before investing or exploring opportunities. That shows that human connections begin with tourism,” he said.

Officials said South Sudan’s participation reflects the country’s interest in positioning tourism as a driver for economic growth, investment, and regional integration, despite ongoing challenges in the sector.

