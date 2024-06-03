3rd June 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News | States   |   Minister Atak seeks $50 million to tackle looming flooding

Minister Atak seeks $50 million to tackle looming flooding

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 7 hours ago

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Albino Akol Atak speaks to the media. (-)

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management appeals for 50 million US dollars to mitigate the looming flooding that is predicted to wreak havoc in the country’s lowlands this year.

Addressing a parliamentary sitting on Monday, Albino Akol Atak said data shows that 2.5 million people will be affected, with one million to be in need of evacuation across more than four states.

Minister Atak underscored that the level of water at the Lake Victoria has risen to a record 13.6 meters, prompting Ugandan authorities to release 2,600 cubic meters per second downstream into South Sudan.

He said the water is expected to arrive in South Sudan this month, as predicted by the 67th Greater Horn of Africa Climate Outlook Forum held by the IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Centre.

Mr. Atak warns of massive displacement, outbreaks of diseases among humans and livestock, community conflicts, and limited access to affected areas due to poor road conditions.

Albino Akol urged the Minister of Finance and Planning to release 50 million US dollars to cater to the immediate needs of one million people as an initial target for early intervention.

“The Minister of Finance should release 50 million US Dollars or the equivalent to carter for the immediate needs of the one million people as the initial target for early intervention,” he told the legislators.

The minister said this fund will be used to procure food, human and veterinary medicines, and non-food items for the needy populations.

He outlined several immediate and short-term measures the government is taking, including ongoing communication with the Ugandan government regarding the release of water from the Jinja Dam.

He further recommended that the government must activate early warning and disaster risk management committees at all levels.

Other preparations include “clearing of blocked drainage systems in the settlement areas, public awareness amongst at-risk communities, establishment of health centers and mobile clinics for provision of health services to the affected population.”

According to the minister, flood-prone areas such as Rubkona, Duk, Twic East, Yirol East, Bor South, Nasir, Pigi, Manyo, Melut, and Twic counties are likely to be affected

Other areas include Nagero, Ezo, Wau, KajoKaji, Mvolo, Maridi, Ikotos, and Aweil North.

Albino added that the interventions include building the capacity of early warning system to floods and droughts, provision of communication systems, particularly in the rural areas where the majority of the population are at risk of disasters reside.

Minister told the lawmakers that there will be need to map populations that urgently require relocation to higher grounds including over 100,000 internal displaced persons in Unity State.

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Army accused of taking police roles, operating illegal detention facilities and courts in Juba 1

Army accused of taking police roles, operating illegal detention facilities and courts in Juba

Published Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Dozens of vehicles with SSD plate numbers impounded in Uganda 2

Dozens of vehicles with SSD plate numbers impounded in Uganda

Published Tuesday, May 28, 2024

SSOA to Chagor: We agreed to have you sacked 3

SSOA to Chagor: We agreed to have you sacked

Published Friday, May 31, 2024

Ex-Jonglei governor’s guards rob guns from armory: Official 4

Ex-Jonglei governor’s guards rob guns from armory: Official

Published Sunday, June 2, 2024

Economist denounces forced business closures in Juba as ‘uncivilized’ 5

Economist denounces forced business closures in Juba as ‘uncivilized’

Published Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gender ministry holds consultative workshop on anti-GBV bill

Published 7 hours ago

Minister Atak seeks $50 million to tackle looming flooding

Published 7 hours ago

Bishop decries awful condition of Juba-Kajo-Keji road

Published 7 hours ago

Kiir to open Juba Stadium on June 11, FIFA’s Infantino to attend

Published 8 hours ago

Upper Nile governor warns against online hate speech

Published 9 hours ago

Abyei welcomes investigation against UNISFA commander

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd June 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!