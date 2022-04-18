18th April 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Million fruit trees plantation initiative launched in Juba

Million fruit trees plantation initiative launched in Juba

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

Archbishop Paul Pitia Yugusuk of Central Equatoria Internal Province of the Episcopal Church (C) and Garang Maguet Garang (R) launching the planting of 10 million trees Campaign at St. Peter Parish, Shirkat on 17th April 2022. Credit: Charles Wote/Eye Radio

A youth-led organization, Greening South Sudan and the Episcopal Church have launched a campaign to plant 10 million fruit trees in the next ten years.

The campaign was launched yesterday by the Archbishop of Central Equatoria Internal Province, Paul Pitia Yugusuk at St. Peter Parish, Shirkat.

The event was marked with a symbolic planting of guava to represent the church’s commitment to plant more trees to conserve the environment.

Speaking to the media shortly after the launch, Garang Maguet Garang, the Executive Director of Greening South Sudan says trees help to conserve the environment.

“South Sudan is facing a lot of climate justice and food insecurity. So we are using one tool for two purposes, food security and climate justice,” Maguet said.

“As Greening South Sudan, we want to plant ten million within the ten years period after that we are going to see based on our budget because we cannot promise to plant one billion when we don’t have the finance.

“Our target now for ten years is to plant [and] if we finish before ten years, we can even add more and more if there is enough funding.”

For his part, the Archbishop of Central Equatoria Internal Province of the Episcopal Church Paul Pitia Yugusuk said people have been cutting trees for charcoal around Juba, saying this is harmful to nature.

“We have lost trees, we have been cutting trees every day and you can see charcoal coming all over to Juba,” Archbishop Yugusuk said.

“We have cut a lot of trees and so I think this is harmful to nature and so we have to protect nature.

“God has created us to protect nature for our good. It is part of our work that we must pray for nature and protect nature for the wellbeing of our people.

“We need rain, we need shade, we need trees so nature is very important and we are almost losing it.”

The campaign launched yesterday encourages schools, churches and mosques to plant trees that produce timbers and fruit trees.

So far, the organization has secured about 1,500 seedlings of different types of fruit trees.

The campaign was launched under the theme “pray and plant a tree for climate justice and food security.”

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

LOD: Bari

Listen Live
Popular Stories
MPs walk out of Parliament in protest over killing in Leer County 1

MPs walk out of Parliament in protest over killing in Leer County

Published Monday, April 11, 2022

Dr. Okuk explains why Machar, seven others cease to be Commanders-in-Chief 2

Dr. Okuk explains why Machar, seven others cease to be Commanders-in-Chief

Published Friday, April 15, 2022

Full List: Kiir unifies command structure 3

Full List: Kiir unifies command structure

Published Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Police arrest woman in Bor for ‘defaming’ army general 4

Police arrest woman in Bor for ‘defaming’ army general

Published Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Governor Adil’s chief security dies in road accident in Juba 5

Governor Adil’s chief security dies in road accident in Juba

Published Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

MP seeks removal of Hon. Kuong from Leer investigation team, citing political bias

Published 3 hours ago

Million fruit trees plantation initiative launched in Juba

Published 4 hours ago

Lakes state deploys security forces to calm communal violence

Published 4 hours ago

7 people, including 2 SSPDF officers, killed Manyo

Published 5 hours ago

Torit Mayor condemns cattle raid that leaves one soldier dead

Published 6 hours ago

SPLM-IO cries foul over unified command structure appointments

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th April 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.