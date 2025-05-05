Midwives call on government to prioritize maternal and newborn health

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – As South Sudan – with one of the world’s worst maternal and newborn health outcomes – marks the International Day of the Midwife on May 5, midwives in the country are calling on the government to prioritize maternal and new born health.

The 2025 midwives day being observed under the theme: “Midwives Critical in Every Crisis” is an opportunity to highlight the critical role midwives play in natural disasters, conflicts, and climate change.

Amal Hellen Lam, a Registered Midwife, said it is the duty of South Sudan government to prioritize maternal and newborn health in policymaking and practice. She urged the government to consistently invest in training, safety and deployment of midwives.

Speaking during Eye Radio’s Zone 72 Youth program, Ms. Hellen further appealed to South Sudanese communities to trust and cooperate with the midwives.

“To the government of South Sudan, we urge you to prioritize maternal and new born health in both policy and practice,” Hellen said.

“To our communities your trust gives us strengths and your cooperation is vital, we need consistent investment in training, safety and supplies. The future of South Sudan depends on its mothers and children.”

Another registered midwife, Nyariak Mourwel, reiterated calls on the government to invest more on the health care system in the country.

“We need more more support as the health care system in South Sudan. We need the government to invest more on us.”

– ‘Unacceptably high’ –

According to the World Health Organization WHO, South Sudan has one of the highest maternal mortality ratios globally, with 1,223 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births. For newborns, the burden is equally severe, with 40 deaths per 1,000 live births and a stillbirth rate of 26 per 1,000.

WHO Representative to South Sudan, Dr. Humphrey Karamagi, said last month that the country was at a defining moment in pursuit of fair access to healthcare, especially in maternal and child health where mortality rates remain “unacceptably high”.

“Nowhere is the urgency more evident than in the area of maternal and newborn health, where mortality rates remain unacceptably high and progress is hindered by persistent system-level gaps,” Karamagi said in a press statement.

Dr. Karamagi said skilled nurses and midwives are still scarce despite targeted investments, adding that only 19 percent of deliveries occur with a trained health worker, and just 3 percent of facilities are equipped to provide comprehensive emergency obstetric and newborn care.

He stated that caesarean section coverage accounts for only 1 percent of total expected births, which is far below the threshold needed to manage complications and prevent maternal and neonatal deaths.

Dr. Karamagi highlighted that over 60 percent of pregnant women attended at least one antenatal care visit, but less than half completed four visits, and only 15 percent reached the WHO-recommended eight contacts.

The UN health official however pointed out that women who delivered in health facilities were significantly more likely to receive timely postnatal care, highlighting the protective effect of institutional deliveries.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter