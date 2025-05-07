Meteorologist forecasts heavy rains coming weeks, issues advisory for low-lying areas

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The South Sudan Meteorological Department has issued a flood advisory to residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas to protect their homes, livestock, and resources due to anticipated above-normal rainfall in parts of the country.

It forecast that several parts of the country are expected to experience above-normal rainfall ranging from 50 mm to over 200 mm in the coming three weeks.

Areas to be most affected include Upper Nile, Jonglei, Eastern Equatoria, and parts of Central Equatoria.

Meteorologist Ogeith Obul Mojwok explained that Upper Nile State is likely to experience consistent heavy rainfall throughout the afternoons.

Jonglei State is expected to receive above-normal rainfall across the entire region, while Eastern Equatoria may see heavy rainfall, potentially exceeding 200 mm.

Meanwhile, Central Equatoria will experience rainfall amounts ranging between 50 mm and 100 mm. The eastern parts of Western Equatoria and the Raga area in Western Bahr el Ghazal are also forecast to receive above-normal precipitation.

In contrast, below-normal rainfall is expected in the western parts of Unity State, Warrap State, and most of Lakes State, except its eastern part and Western Bahr el Ghazal.

Mr. Obul also mentioned that the northern and central parts of Western Equatoria are likely to see lower-than-usual rainfall.

In light of these forecasts, the Meteorological Department has issued a flood advisory for low-lying and flood-prone areas, particularly those expected to receive heavy rainfall in the coming three weeks.

Residents are urged to protect their homes, livestock, and resources, and to stay updated on regular weather reports.

South Sudan is one of the most vulnerable countries globally to the impacts of natural hazards, including droughts and flooding, and among the top five countries most vulnerable to the impact of climate change, according to the INFORM Risk Index.

Since May 2024, floods have affected more than 1.4 million people across South Sudan, with livelihoods including farmlands and livestock wiped out, and hundreds of thousands forced from their homes, according to the UN humanitarian agency.

