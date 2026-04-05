Melut County and oil companies to repair flood-damaged roads

The Commissioner of Melut County, Dok Deng Bor, says road maintenance and rehabilitation in the area will be carried out in partnership with oil companies.

The announcement follows an inspection of the road linking Melut and Malakal. The Commissioner visited the southern part of the county to assess damage caused by seasonal floods.

The visit focused on sections of the road that were washed away. The goal of the work is to restore the link between payams and allow for easier movement.

“The initiative will enhance mobility and improve communication among communities,” Commissioner Dok said. “Maintenance and rehabilitation will be carried out in collaboration with oil companies operating in the area.”

The Commissioner also stated that the road network must reach more payams to connect them to the county headquarters. This will support the delivery of services and development projects.

The Director of the Paloch Oil Field, Dr. Deng Buny, stated that the companies are ready to support the initiative.

Dr. Buny confirmed that the oil field administration will work with the county to ensure the project is implemented. The partnership aims to complete the repairs and keep the roads open for residents.

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