Melut Commissioner links health incentives to oil revenue recovery

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 11 hours ago

Malut Hospital healthcare workers and administrative staff at Melut Hospital following a technical briefing on the facility’s operational challenges and the proposed allocation of the three percent oil revenue share for staff incentives -Courtesy

MELUT, Upper Nile State (Eye Radio) — Melut County Commissioner Dok Deng Bor has confirmed a plan to support healthcare workers through incentives once oil revenues stabilize and the three percent allocation is realized.

The announcement followed an inspection of Melut Hospital, which concluded a week of field assessments conducted by the commissioner to evaluate public institutions.

During the visit, hospital administrators provided reports detailing challenges that hinder service delivery. These issues include malfunctioning medical equipment, shortages of intravenous fluids, and a lack of medicines.

The commissioner walked through various departments and received briefings from medical and administrative staff regarding areas that require intervention to maintain healthcare services.

Dok stated his appreciation for the medical and support staff for their resilience.

He noted their commitment to the community despite delays in salary payments. While acknowledging the financial constraints facing the county administration, he informed health workers that efforts are underway to address the situation.

The commissioner stated that the county government intends to provide incentives to personnel once the three percent share of oil revenue is allocated.

According to the commissioner, these measures aim to change the working environment, motivate staff, and ensure the continuity of health services for residents. This visit is part of an effort by the county leadership to address service gaps in the area.

