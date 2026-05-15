Medical Council urges medical workers to get licensed before practice

The South Sudan Medical Council has called on junior medical practitioners to register for licences before practising, saying this will ensure they receive support in case of any legal or professional issues.

According to Lucy Theophilus, a representative of the Medical Council, proper registration is important for the Council to provide support and protection if any case arises against practitioners.

She cautioned that unlicensed medical practitioners will not be protected or defended by the Medical Council.

The official made the remarks in Juba last week.

“I am encouraging all the junior doctors that before you practice make sure that you have your licenses and your registered and you’re practicing at a protected zone. The doctors Union and the medical council cannot defend you when it happens and you do not have the legal papers,” she said.

The South Sudan General Medical Council is the official regulatory body overseeing medical, dental, and pharmaceutical professionals in South Sudan.

It ensures practitioners are properly registered, licensed, and comply with ethical and professional standards.

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