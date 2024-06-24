24th June 2024
Medical charity announces week-long free eye treatment in Juba

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 6 hours ago

Juba Teaching Hospital/Photo by Madrama James|01/01/2024

Sudan-based medical charity Al-Basar International Foundation has announced the conduct of free Eye Camps targeting 4,000 patients at Juba Teaching Hospital from 24th June 24 to 1st July 2024.

The eye camps to be facilitated in collaboration with the Ministry of Health will screen 4000 patients, conduct 400 cataract surgeries, and provide 800 medically examined eyeglasses.

Al-Basar International Foundation has been working to control and prevent blindness in Sudan since 1993 by conducting free Eye Camps and establishing permanent Eye Hospitals.

the Foundation launched its first Eye Hospital in Khartoum IN 1995, which provides modern eye care services using the latest instruments and equipment.

According to the health ministry, the medical aid group is currently arranging a free eye camp in South Sudan.

“The National Ministry of Health urges all patients with eye diseases to attend the free eye treatment at Juba Teaching Hospital during the camp,” said the ministry in a statement.

“This is an excellent opportunity for the people of Juba to receive high-quality eye care services at no cost.”

 

