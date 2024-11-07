MDI principal urges alumni to use skills to amplify voices

The Principal of Media Development Institute has challenged the graduated 2023-2024 class to use their newfound skills to highlight untold stories and drive positive change in their communities.

On Wednesday, MDI convened the Cohort 8 graduation with 32 newly certified journalists, bringing the institute’s number of alumni to 216 journalists since its establishment in 2015.

Principal Chance Elizala described the achievement as bright and glorious, challenging the graduates to put their into practice.

Chance encouraged the graduates to use the knowledge to amplify voices of the people and reshape South Sudan into a better place for all.

“I hope you will be at the forefront of your career by using the knowledge that you gained at MDI as a weapon where you can make South Sudan a better place for everyone,” he said during the graduation ceremony.

He added: “So, I am urging you to blend into this local community and tell their untold stories.”

The Media Development Institute was established in 2014 as a training wing of the non-profit member-based organization Association for Media Development in South Sudan (AMDISS).

Founded in 2003 by South Sudanese Senior Journalists, AMDISS advocates for free press and engages in capacity building to equip local journalists with skills to respond to the crucial issues of human rights and good governance.

Since 2016, MDI’s Advanced Certificate in Journalism program has equipped hundreds of graduates with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in their chosen profession.

