Mayor Swaka: City Council spends SSP 35 million daily on garbage collection

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 9 hours ago

Newly appointed Mayor of Juba City Council Christopher Sarafino Wani - Photo Credit: Office of the Governor - Central Equatoria State

The Mayor of Juba City Christopher Sarafino Swaka says the City Council is spending an average of 35 million South Sudan Pounds every single day on waste management to keep the capital clean.

Speaking during a press briefing on Friday, Mayor Swaka said the daily spending covers fuel, maintenance and the operation of 37 waste collection vehicles, including compactors and tippers.

He said the costs also cater for drivers, sanitation workers, waste pickers and the management of the dumping site.

“On average, we have 35 million S.S.P. every day. And we work every day, and we work in the morning. Every time there is an increase in the number of trips, because our cars make two trips every day, every time there is an increase in the number of trips, this means that the number of trips will increase tomorrow,” he said.

“The one-trip car charges the drivers, the workers, and everyone, including the pickers, until we reach the dumping site. And this is 370,000 S.S.P,” he added.

According to the mayor, each truck makes at least two trips per day to the dumping site.

He said every trip costs about 370,000 SSP and 40,000 for fuel, allowances for drivers and workers, and other logistical expenses until the waste is delivered.

23rd February 2026

