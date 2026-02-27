Mayor says section of fish stalls burned in Thursday night Konyokonyo Market fire

Part of Konyokonyo Market, in the Teki Market area, was damaged by a fire last night, affecting a section of the fish market, according to the Mayor of Juba City.

Speaking at the scene, Mayor Christopher Sarafino Swaka said the fire started in a cooking area where a vendor frying groundnuts and preparing groundnut paste accidentally left a fire unattended, leading to the outbreak.

He added that 20% of the fish market was burned.

“Today in Konyokonyo Market South, Suk Teki area, a fire broke out near the fish market. We called the fire brigade, and within half an hour they controlled the fire. About 20% of the fish market was damaged,” he explained.

“The fire started where a vendor was frying groundnuts to make groundnut paste. The market’s organized layout helped the fire brigade access the area quickly and contain the fire before it spread further,” he added.

Mayor Swaka explained that the fire brigade responded quickly and contained the fire.

He said the market’s organization helped the fire brigade access the area quickly and prevent further damage.

