27th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Business & Economy | Central Equatoria State | News   |   Mayor says section of fish stalls burned in Thursday night Konyokonyo Market fire

Mayor says section of fish stalls burned in Thursday night Konyokonyo Market fire

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 2 hours ago

Konyo-konyo fire outbreak. (Photo: Courtesy).

Part of Konyokonyo Market, in the Teki Market area, was damaged by a fire last night, affecting a section of the fish market, according to the Mayor of Juba City.

Speaking at the scene, Mayor Christopher Sarafino Swaka said the fire started in a cooking area where a vendor frying groundnuts and preparing groundnut paste accidentally left a fire unattended, leading to the outbreak.

He added that 20% of the fish market was burned.

“Today in Konyokonyo Market South, Suk Teki area, a fire broke out near the fish market. We called the fire brigade, and within half an hour they controlled the fire. About 20% of the fish market was damaged,” he explained.

“The fire started where a vendor was frying groundnuts to make groundnut paste. The market’s organized layout helped the fire brigade access the area quickly and contain the fire before it spread further,” he added.

Mayor Swaka explained that the fire brigade responded quickly and contained the fire.

He said the market’s organization helped the fire brigade access the area quickly and prevent further damage.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
AU C5 calls for ceasefire, consideration of Machar’s release ahead of elections 1

AU C5 calls for ceasefire, consideration of Machar’s release ahead of elections

Published February 21, 2026

Govt rejects AU call to free Dr. Machar, insists matter is for courts 2

Govt rejects AU call to free Dr. Machar, insists matter is for courts

Published February 21, 2026

Kiir relieves Finance Minister, SSRA chief, deputy, and Middle East envoy 3

Kiir relieves Finance Minister, SSRA chief, deputy, and Middle East envoy

Published February 23, 2026

Mayor Sarafino orders removal of abandoned cars from Juba roads 4

Mayor Sarafino orders removal of abandoned cars from Juba roads

Published February 22, 2026

Defense challenges authentication of forensic report in Dr. Machar trial 5

Defense challenges authentication of forensic report in Dr. Machar trial

Published February 25, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Church enlists community elders to seek vision for national stability

Published 7 minutes ago

Kiir orders Service Cluster to boost basic service delivery

Published 13 minutes ago

Mayor says section of fish stalls burned in Thursday night Konyokonyo Market fire

Published 2 hours ago

Machar trial: Prosecution seeks court approval to admit key digital evidence

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir backs Interior Minister’s plan to restructure police ahead of 2026 polls

Published 3 hours ago

Western embassies urge govt to prosecute soldiers involved in killing of 16 civilians

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.