Mayor Sarafino orders removal of abandoned cars from Juba roads

The authorities of Juba City have issued a seven-day ultimatum to owners of abandoned vehicles parked along roadsides, warning that enforcement action will follow if the vehicles are not removed.

Speaking at a press briefing, Mayor Christopher Sarafino Swaka said the city council will begin strict implementation of new measures aimed at restoring order and improving road safety.

“With this notice, we’re going to give people a period of seven days,” Mayor Swaka said. “Number one, we’re going to enforce that no one is allowed to repair vehicles on the sides of the road. Number two, if you have any vehicle that is abandoned on the side of the road, we’re giving you seven days to remove your vehicle. In case you don’t do that, the city council is going to remove it.”

He added that the city has designated a specific compound where impounded vehicles will be stored. “For you to come and claim your vehicle, of course, you’ll have to take responsibility for the removal and the towing charges,” he said.

The mayor emphasized that individuals who wish to operate car repair businesses must secure appropriate premises.

“If you want to do a business for repairing cars, it’s a responsibility to find a place where you’re going to operate in,” Mayor Swaka said.

He acknowledged that several organized garages already exist in Juba.

“We know that there’s some garages that exist in Juba. These people go and get compounds, they organize their compounds very well, and they conduct their business. And we as city council will not disturb you. What will just come to you, will come to follow up that you do not become a public nuisance to your neighbours,” he added.

City authorities said the new measures are part of broader efforts to decongest roads, improve traffic flow, and enhance public safety across Juba.

