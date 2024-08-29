Mayardit Academy represents South Sudan at Pretoria’s Space Conference

University of Juba’s Mayardit Academy for Space Sciences represented South Sudan at a three-day space conference in Pretoria, South Africa.



The second National Space Conference, organized by the National Earth Observations and Space Secretariat and the South African National Space Agency, focused on space science and innovation for sustainability.

The conference brought together experts, government officials, and representatives from various African nations to explore advancements in space programs, satellite technology, and collaborative opportunities.

Dr. Khidir Abdalla Kuol, Interim Director of Mayardit Academy for Space Sciences, along with Professor John Akec and Dr. Christopher Tombe, represented South Sudan.

Dr. Kuol highlighted that South Sudan’s participation underscores the country’s growing interest in space science and technology.

“We came to Pretoria where there is a conference, the National Conference for Space Science where all the African space agencies,” said Abdalla told Eye Radio.

“Leaders are here to meet and discuss how they can build space infrastructure and how they can produce all the needed technologies and equipment for this industry. This is a very good initiative from our sister country South Africa,” he said.

“I think South Africa is doing great in this space business and they are here to support all the African countries and be on our side until we stand on our feet. So South Sudan is represented by the Mayardit Academy for Space Sciences.”

Dr. Kuol added that the conference will open more opportunities for many African young men and youth in space technology.

“This conference aims to foster collaboration between the African countries and to build the Space Industries and space infrastructure to produce operational data,” Abdalla said.

“This can be very helpful for us as a continent in terms of Agriculture and food security because now this data is very useful in all the fields of mining, economy and human capital development,” he said.

“It will open more opportunities for small companies and employment for many of the African young men and the youth Generally.”

The conference is scheduled to end on Friday, August 30, 2024.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter