Marking of S.4 exams to begin next week amid public outrage

The long-awaited marking of Senior Four examination papers will officially begin next week, ending a six-month delay caused by a national liquidity crisis, the Minister of General Education has announced.

Minister Kuyok Abol Kuyok’s statement comes as students who sat for the 2024 South Sudan Certificate of Secondary Education examinations voiced frustration over the continued delay in the release of their results.

However, according to the Education Minister, although the funds for the exercise have been approved, liquidity challenges at the central bank have caused a delay in accessing the cash.

He said colleagues at the central bank are doing their best to resolve the issue.

The Minister hopes that by next week, markers will be able to travel to Juba and begin the marking process.

“The marking exercise will start next week. We understand the frustration this delay has caused for students and families across the country, and we are committed to ensuring the process moves forward swiftly and transparently,” the Minister stated.

The delay had raised concerns among students, parents, and education stakeholders, with many fearing it could impact academic calendars and university admissions.

The Ministry of General Education has appealed for continued patience and assured the public that the results will be released as soon as marking is complete.

