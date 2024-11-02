Maridi school wins project of the year at 2nd Annual Science Fair

An annual science competition organized by Stem Power South Sudan on Friday concluded with Maridi Stem Center in Western Equatoria State winning the project of the year.

The 2nd Annual Science Fair aims to showcase the talents, creativity and innovation of students from five Stem Centers across the country.

The competition brought students from Yei Stem Center, Girninti Science and Technology in Wau, Maber Stem Center in Aweil, Kapoeta Stem Center and Mardi Stem Center.

The projects presented focused on addressing issues of Technology, Health and Nutrition, Education Program through the use of radio, Agriculture and Climate Change. All the projects were evaluated by a panel of judges.

After presentations by all the Stem Centers, Maridi Stem Center was announced the Winner of the project which focused on making fertilizers to fight hunger and promote food production.

Denisya Daniel, the team leader of Stem Center in Maridi calls on the government to invest more on agriculture rather than oil extraction.

“Our project tittle was making fertilizer and the aim of the project is to fight hunger and promote food production in the country,” he said.

“My message to all South Sudanese is that let us invest in agriculture than relying in oil. We were the winners of today and I would love to thank Stem Power for organizing such an event.”

Acting Director of Stem Power South Sudan Marial Daniel said the role of the science fair is to inspire the upcoming engineers to come with innovative projects.

“We are developing scientists within the nation through Stem program, inspiring them to come up with innovative projects like the one they played before you.”

“This project is to transform in a way that if these students continue perusing science, technology, engineering and mathematics the issue of struggle in our country will be reduced because we shall have our own scientists.”

For his part, University of Juba Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Prof. Isaac Cleto commended the stem centers that participated in the program.

He expressed the University of Juba commitment in fostering environment for stem education to strive.

“As we gather here, I want to acknowledge and celebrate the partnership between Stem Power South Sudan and the University of Juba since the signing of the MOU in 2017. The University of Juba is committed to fostering environment where Stem Education can thrive.”

Kuyok Aboul Kuyok, Undersecretary in the National Ministry of General Education and Instruction applauded Stem Center for presenting projects that are relevant to context of the Country.

“My two takeaways are that I liked the team work, every member of the group had a role to play so that is good because in our schools we do not teach that.”

“I liked the confidence the way you were answering the questions from the judges it shows that you are aware of what you are doing. The most important thing that I will take away today is that all the presentations were relevant to the context of South Sudan.”

