Manyo County residents clear overgrown airstrip after years of neglect

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajeing | Published: 6 hours ago

Officials inspect the overgrown Manyo County Airstrip - courtesy photo

The Commissioner of Manyo County in Upper Nile State says residents have cleared the county airstrip after it became overgrown with grass and bushes.

Commissioner Zacharia Louny Amum says community members from all sections took part in the cleaning exercise on Thursday.

According to him, reopening the airstrip will enable the transport of local products such as agricultural produce, fish, and gum Arabic to markets across the country.

Community members in Manyo County clear an overgrown airstrip as part of a local effort to restore it for public use – Courtesy Photo

He appealed to the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority to offer technical support so the airstrip can become fully operational soon.

The commissioner also urged South Sudanese investors to explore business opportunities in Manyo County, saying the area is rich in agriculture, forest resources, fish, and gum Arabic.

