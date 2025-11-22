You are here: Home | Governance | News | Upper Nile State | Manyo County residents clear overgrown airstrip after years of neglect
The Commissioner of Manyo County in Upper Nile State says residents have cleared the county airstrip after it became overgrown with grass and bushes.
Commissioner Zacharia Louny Amum says community members from all sections took part in the cleaning exercise on Thursday.
According to him, reopening the airstrip will enable the transport of local products such as agricultural produce, fish, and gum Arabic to markets across the country.
He appealed to the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority to offer technical support so the airstrip can become fully operational soon.
The commissioner also urged South Sudanese investors to explore business opportunities in Manyo County, saying the area is rich in agriculture, forest resources, fish, and gum Arabic.
