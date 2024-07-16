Manyo Commissioner summoned for allegedly threatening area MP

Upper Nile State Assembly has summoned the Commissioner of Manyo County to appear before the august house within 72 hours for allegedly threatening his area MP.

Speaker Hon. Jacob Dollar told Eye Radio that the decision was taken on Monday after an MP representing the Manyo County petitioned the August House over threats from his area Commissioner.

Lawmaker Philip Akol said, his commissioner Peter Awon threatened him not to go to the county.

“We the state assembly summoned the commissioner to appear before the house due to some charges that was labeled against him by the representative of Manyo County.

“What we know, they have an issue that started as a misunderstanding and as a result, the commissioner went to extend of abusing and insulting the member of parliament and threatening him not to come to the county”, saying; “I will deal with you.

According to Hon. Dollar, the MP and the commissioner had a misunderstanding but the matter now involves personal threats which he says, are unacceptable.

“That is become a personal threat, and it unacceptable for the commissioner to threaten the MP which is against the law, and so he has to appear in the house to be account for.”

Asked what led to the misunderstanding, Speaker Dollar says, this could be related to disagreement over the 3% oil fund – allocation to the county.

“It could be part of it, and it is not Manyo County alone that has the issue of 3% but the entire Counties of Upper Nile State.

“The allocation of 3% is mainly for development , but it has happened that there are some who use 3% as their own instead of using 3% for right beneficiaries.

“They don’t allow other members to question them for misusing this fund, that could be one of the reason.”

The Upper Nile Speaker appealed to all the county commissioners to refrain themselves from abusing their powers and misusing public funds.

Failure to do so, Dollar Jacob warned the state parliament will hold them accountable.

