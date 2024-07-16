16th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Manyo Commissioner summoned for allegedly threatening area MP

Manyo Commissioner summoned for allegedly threatening area MP

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajieng | Published: 12 mins ago

Manyo County Commissioner|Photo|Courtesy

Upper Nile State Assembly has summoned the Commissioner of Manyo County to appear before the august house within 72 hours for allegedly threatening his area MP.

Speaker Hon. Jacob Dollar told Eye Radio that the decision was taken on Monday after an MP representing the Manyo County petitioned the August House over threats from his area Commissioner.

Lawmaker Philip Akol said, his commissioner Peter Awon threatened him not to go to the county.

“We the state assembly summoned the commissioner to appear before the house due to some charges that was labeled against him by the representative of Manyo County.

“What we know,  they have an issue that started as a misunderstanding  and as a result, the commissioner went to extend of  abusing and insulting the member of parliament and threatening him not to come to the county”,  saying; “I will deal with you.

According to Hon. Dollar, the MP and the commissioner had a misunderstanding but the matter now involves personal threats which he says, are unacceptable.

“That is become a personal threat, and it unacceptable  for  the commissioner to threaten the MP which is against the law, and so he has to appear in the house to be account for.”

Asked what led to the misunderstanding, Speaker Dollar says, this could be related to disagreement over the 3% oil fund – allocation to the county.

“It could be part of it, and it is not Manyo County alone that has the issue of 3% but the entire Counties of Upper Nile State.

“The allocation of 3% is mainly for development , but it has happened that there are some who use 3% as their own instead of using 3% for right beneficiaries.

“They don’t allow other members to question them  for misusing this fund, that could be one of the reason.”

The Upper Nile Speaker appealed to all the county commissioners to refrain themselves from abusing their powers and misusing public funds.

Failure to do so, Dollar Jacob warned the state parliament will hold them accountable.

 

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Sudan govt orders foreigners including South Sudanese out of Khartoum 1

Sudan govt orders foreigners including South Sudanese out of Khartoum

Published Friday, July 12, 2024

Ugandan army reportedly encroaches into South Sudan’s Magwi 2

Ugandan army reportedly encroaches into South Sudan’s Magwi

Published Thursday, July 11, 2024

S. Sudan to experience heavy-down pours till mid-next week -IGAD 3

S. Sudan to experience heavy-down pours till mid-next week -IGAD

Published Thursday, July 11, 2024

South Sudan-Uganda electricity export deal to receive $300 million funding 4

South Sudan-Uganda electricity export deal to receive $300 million funding

Published Monday, July 15, 2024

Kiir explains why he fires finance ministers in short time 5

Kiir explains why he fires finance ministers in short time

Published Friday, July 12, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Manyo Commissioner summoned for allegedly threatening area MP

Published 12 mins ago

Ugandan army detains 3 SSPDF soldiers, say Magwi officers

Published 25 mins ago

Gov’t urged to establish joint river operation forces

Published 2 hours ago

UN ready to collaborate with new Finance Minister – Anita

Published 3 hours ago

Gov’t to prioritize non-oil revenue for sustainability, says Malual

Published 3 hours ago

Azande Kingdom urges gov’t to rehabilitate Juba-Yambio road for market access

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!