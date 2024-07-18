Mandela Day: UN’s Guterres urges world to combat poverty, inequality

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres lamented global inequality and called on nations to fight poverty and disparity, as the world commemorates Nelson Mandela International Day.

Guterres said Nelson Mandela showed the extraordinary difference one person can make in building a better world.

He said everyone can contribute through actions – large and small.

The UN official joined the Nelson Mandela Foundation in urging everyone to perform 67 minutes of public service for each minute he fought for justice.

Guterres called on the global community to honor Madiba’s legacy and turn hands towards building a better world for all.

“Our world is unequal and divided. Hunger and poverty are rife. The richest one per cent are responsible for the same quantity of planet-wrecking greenhouse gases as two-thirds of humanity,” he said in a press statement.

“These are not natural facts. They are the result of humanity’s choice. And we can decide to do things differently. We can choose to eradicate poverty. We can choose to end inequality.”

“We can choose to transform the international economic and financial system in the name of equity. We can choose to fight racism, respect human rights, combat climate change, and create a world that works for all humanity.”

Nelson Mandela was a South African anti-apartheid political leader and philanthropist who served as the first black president of South Africa from 1994 to 1999.

During his lifetime, Mandela spoke out against racial discrimination and called for justice, freedom, reconciliation, and human rights.

He also advocated for fighting poverty, encouraged peace-building and democracy.

On 5th December 2013, Nelson Mandela, the first President of South Africa to be elected in a fully representative democratic election, died at the age of 95 after a prolonged respiratory infection.

In November 2009, the UN declared 18 July, Nelson Mandela International Day as a global call to action under the premise that everyone has the power to make an impact on the planet.

The United Nations recognizes Mandela’s values and his dedication to conflict resolution including race relations and promotion and protection of human rights.

He is also remembered for championing reconciliation, gender equality, and the rights of children and other vulnerable groups, the fight against poverty, and the promotion of social justice.

