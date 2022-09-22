22nd September 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Man traps, kills stubborn hyena in Mundri East

Man traps, kills stubborn hyena in Mundri East

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 5 mins ago

The hyena killed 3 people -same night -in Tonj South

A man has trapped and killed at least one of about twenty hyenas terrorizing locals in Mundri East County, Western Equatoria State.

The area commissioner Margaret Fozia said the wild animals have been roaming villages in Lui Payam.

“These hyenas are almost twenty, they move in the areas eating goats, sheep and chicken. They can even attack people,” said Fozia.

“Like once they tried to attack a soldier who later shoot up a bullet on air till they ran.

The official said the scavengers often invade homes during night hours forcing families to stay indoors for fear of their lives.

She also stated that, the wild dogs moving in groups often target goats, sheep and poultry in the area.

“In Lui Payam, people even fear to go out at night because they can scratch you. So, this man yesterday evening had gone to graze his cattle, and he had set a hunting rope trapper which one of the hyenas felt into when they were attempting to attack the cows.”

However, on Wednesday, unarmed man identified as a soldier, killed one of the scavengers as it fell into his trap while trying to attack his cattle.

Hyenas are harmless in most cases, but can be dangerous when they corner a person or another animal as a group.

In August last year, angry residents of Tonj South County in Warrap state clobbered to death a hyena that killed three people in the area.

The hyena was also believed to have mauled four other people in two different homes before being captured by residents beaten to death.

 

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Silicone Valley Shares: “Our staff detained, fund seized in Juba” 1

Silicone Valley Shares: “Our staff detained, fund seized in Juba”

Published Sunday, September 18, 2022

First Boda-Boda convention begins in Juba Monday 2

First Boda-Boda convention begins in Juba Monday

Published Sunday, September 18, 2022

Juba Silicone Valley office dismisses staff detention claims 3

Juba Silicone Valley office dismisses staff detention claims

Published Monday, September 19, 2022

Prophet Abraham Chol is alive in prison, police confirm 4

Prophet Abraham Chol is alive in prison, police confirm

Published Sunday, September 18, 2022

Why Kim Swaqq quits hiring S. Sudanese girls for his videos 5

Why Kim Swaqq quits hiring S. Sudanese girls for his videos

Published Friday, September 16, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Man traps, kills stubborn hyena in Mundri East

Published 5 mins ago

US Ambassador calls for diverse South Sudan army

Published 43 mins ago

Detained NBGs anti-corruption chief out on bail

Published 1 hour ago

Report: UN, aid workers committed sex crimes at Malakal PoCS

Published 2 hours ago

12-year-old boy takes own life with gun in Lakes State

Published 3 hours ago

New York attorney general sues Donald Trump for fraud

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd September 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.