Man traps, kills stubborn hyena in Mundri East

A man has trapped and killed at least one of about twenty hyenas terrorizing locals in Mundri East County, Western Equatoria State.

The area commissioner Margaret Fozia said the wild animals have been roaming villages in Lui Payam.

“These hyenas are almost twenty, they move in the areas eating goats, sheep and chicken. They can even attack people,” said Fozia.

“Like once they tried to attack a soldier who later shoot up a bullet on air till they ran.

The official said the scavengers often invade homes during night hours forcing families to stay indoors for fear of their lives.

She also stated that, the wild dogs moving in groups often target goats, sheep and poultry in the area.

“In Lui Payam, people even fear to go out at night because they can scratch you. So, this man yesterday evening had gone to graze his cattle, and he had set a hunting rope trapper which one of the hyenas felt into when they were attempting to attack the cows.”

However, on Wednesday, unarmed man identified as a soldier, killed one of the scavengers as it fell into his trap while trying to attack his cattle.

Hyenas are harmless in most cases, but can be dangerous when they corner a person or another animal as a group.

In August last year, angry residents of Tonj South County in Warrap state clobbered to death a hyena that killed three people in the area.

The hyena was also believed to have mauled four other people in two different homes before being captured by residents beaten to death.

