Man shot dead by armed robbers in Juba’s Jondoru suburb

A man was shot dead at Jondoru Residential Area in Juba after he attempted to stop armed men robbing a shop on Friday night – an incident that also wounded another person, witnesses said.

Eye witnesses and survivors who spoke to Eye Radio on Saturday, narrated four armed men in civilian clothes attacked them at around midnight.

The incident at 12 AM targeted a group of civilians chatting and listening to music in one of the shops.

The robbers first pretended to be buyers before they opened fire on the shop owner and forced everyone around to lie down at gunpoint.

“At twelve o’clock at night these people came, no yes, where did they come from? We were listening to music,” John, (not his real name) recounted.

“They appeared by chance and started shooting and ordered everyone present to stretch out on the ground.”

This provoked one of the customers to try to stop one gunman before he was shot in the head and killed.

“We sat on the ground except for the late Ledwing. He was sitting on a chair. These people threatened him and he tried to grab one of their weapons, but the latter was also carrying a gun,” the survivor stated.

Another witness recalling the horrific incident said: “He (robber) came out and shot him in the head and he died. I hid in the straw.”

“There were three people inside and another was outside with us. I ran away and slept in a forest. I returned this morning.”

The survivors said the robbers went away with an unspecified amount of money looted from the shop. When contacted by Eye Radio, the police spokesperson of police was not available for comment.

