Man kills self in police solitary confinement in Budi

Authorities in Budi County report that a man took his own life in police solitary confinement, where he had been detained following an altercation with a friend.



Arkangelo Lokolimoi who is the administrator of the area says the deceased named Lokwangan Lomana attempted to knife a colleague at a drinking place at Camp 15 yesterday.

They were both arrested and locked behind bars.

While in his cell, suspect Lomana removed his vest and ended his life last evening.

“There was a dispute between these two people who work within the community police and it was due to drinking alcohol, so one of them tried to stab the other with a knife,” Lomana said.

“They were arrested and placed in solitary confinement, each one separately,” he said.

“The deceased person, who was 34 years old his name is Lokwangmoi Loman, strangled and hanged himself using his vest. The police took down the body and buried it.”

When asked about the motive behind the dispute, the county official attributes it to intoxication.