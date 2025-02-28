Ma’Mara Sakit village hosts ground-breaking forum for women in informal sectors

In a significant move to amplify the voices of women in South Sudan, Ma’Mara Sakit Village, a national women’s organization, recently held a powerful two-day forum aimed at exploring how women in informal sectors organize themselves and the nature of their leadership.

The forum, held on February 26-27, 2025, in Juba, brought together 80 women and girls from diverse informal sectors across South Sudan to share their experiences, discuss their challenges, and build meaningful networks.

The forum under the theme “Nuswan, Silsila al Fagaria ta Junub Sudan,” which translates as Women are the backbone of South Sudan, was an essential step in highlighting the often-overlooked contributions of women in informal sectors such as community associations, faith-based institutions, and markets.

South Sudanese women have long been underappreciated and excluded from mainstream discussions about leadership and economic development, despite their pivotal roles in society.

The forum was a platform to change this narrative and to provide these women the space to learn, connect, and engage in meaningful conversations about their work and its significance.

Agau Bul Beng, the project officer for Ma’Mara Sakit Village, stressed the importance of focusing on women from informal sectors, which she said are often ignored.

Speaking with Eye Radio, she shared the vision behind the forum: “This forum targets women who are often forgotten in our society. Their contributions go unnoticed, yet they are the backbone of our communities. We chose women from three specific sectors—faith-based institutions, community associations, and markets—to provide them with the opportunity to share their challenges and experiences, and to foster learning and connection.”

The two-day forum served as both a space for empowerment and a stepping stone for future collaboration.

Ma’Mara Sakit Village’s commitment to gender inclusivity was reflected throughout the event, as it prioritized uplifting the voices of women in marginalized sectors and providing them with the tools to succeed.

Empowering Women through Shared Experiences

The forum became a powerful platform for the women to connect and share personal stories of resilience. Eman Khaled, a secretary for the Islamic Council of South Sudan and a computer technician, shared her newfound understanding of women’s leadership roles.

“When I came to the forum, I had some ideas, and now I have come up with others. I used to think that women’s work at home—cooking, cleaning, raising children—were normal roles, but I now see that they are leadership and administrative roles. I learned perseverance, patience, and most importantly, self-confidence,” she said.

Rosemary, a vegetable vendor at Suk-Libya market in Juba, reflected on her leadership role both at home and in the marketplace:

“Through this forum, I learned that I am a leader through the roles I play at home and work. I appeal for support so we can succeed in our work and raise our children because we are doing great work. I am not just a woman; I have a role to play.”

Elizabeth Ayouk, a member of the Women’s Union in Kobo County, highlighted the power of unity among women.

“The word that unites us in the market, at work, and in politics is that we are women. We gather to share our challenges, seek solutions, and talk about the issues we face, whether in the office or at the market. Women’s work is crucial, and it deserves recognition,” she said.

A Step Toward Sustainable Change

This forum marks a crucial milestone in the ongoing effort to empower women in South Sudan’s informal sectors. By providing a platform for shared learning and dialogue, Ma’Mara Sakit Village has laid the foundation for future collaboration, where women in informal sectors can continue to thrive and contribute to the country’s socio-economic landscape.

Ma’Mara Sakit Village remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting women’s leadership, especially those in marginalized sectors, ensuring that their voices are heard and their contributions are valued. As the country continues its journey toward gender inclusivity and equality, initiatives like this forum are crucial in shaping a more inclusive and equitable society for all.

This landmark event not only empowered women to embrace their roles as leaders but also fostered solidarity, mutual support, and a greater appreciation for the invaluable work they do every day. The voices of South Sudan’s women, especially those from informal sectors, are now stronger and more united than ever.

