Ma’Mara Sakit Village hosts ground-breaking forum for women in informal sector

In a significant move to amplify the voices of women in South Sudan, Ma’Mara Sakit Village, a national women’s organization, recently held a powerful two-day forum aimed at exploring how women in informal sectors organize themselves and the nature of their leadership.

The forum, held on February 26-27, 2025, in Juba, brought together 80 women and girls from diverse informal sectors across South Sudan to share their experiences, discuss their challenges, and build meaningful networks.

The forum under the theme “Ana Ma Mara Sakit, Ana Doula,” which means “I am not just a woman, I am a nation”, was an essential step in highlighting the often-overlooked contributions of women in informal sector such as community associations, faith-based institutions, and markets.

South Sudanese women have long been underappreciated and excluded from mainstream discussions about leadership and economic development, despite their pivotal roles in society.

The forum was a platform to change this narrative and to provide these women the space to learn, connect, and engage in meaningful conversations about their work and its significance.

Agau Bul Deng the Program Lead for Motajma Al’ Mara (Women’s Community), stressed the importance of focusing on women from informal sector, which she said are often ignored.

“This forum targets women who are often forgotten in our society. Their contributions go unnoticed, yet they are the backbone of our communities,” she said at the forum.

“We chose women from three specific sectors—faith-based institutions, community associations, and markets—to provide them with the opportunity to share their challenges and experiences, and to foster learning and connection.”

The two-day forum served as both a space for empowerment and a stepping stone for future collaboration.

Ma’Mara Sakit Village’s commitment to gender inclusivity was reflected throughout the event, as it prioritized uplifting the voices of women in marginalized sectors and providing them with the tools to succeed.

Eman Khaled, the Secretary of South Sudan Islamic Council, who is also a computer technician, shared her newfound understanding of women’s leadership roles.

She said the forum has become a powerful platform for the women to connect and share personal stories of resilience.

“I used to think that women’s work at home—cooking, cleaning, raising children—were normal roles, but I now see that they are leadership and administrative roles. I learned perseverance, patience, and most importantly, self-confidence,” Ms. Khalid said.

Rosemary, a vegetable vendor at Suk-Libya market in Juba, reflected on her leadership role both at home and in the marketplace.

“Through this forum, I learned that I am a leader through the roles I play at home and work. I appeal for support so we can succeed in our work and raise our children because we are doing great work. I am not just a woman; I have a role to play.”

Elizabeth Nyayuok, a member of Akobo Women’s Association, highlighted the power of unity among women.

“The word that unites us in the market, at work, and in politics is that we are women. We gather to share our challenges, seek solutions, and talk about the issues we face, whether in the office or at the market. Women’s work is crucial, and it deserves recognition,” she said.

By providing a platform for shared learning and dialogue, Ma’Mara Sakit Village has laid the foundation for future collaboration, where women in informal sectors can continue to thrive and contribute to the country’s socio-economic landscape.

The event seeks to appreciate and recognize the important role and impact of this community of women in South Sudan and aims to foster cross-sectoral connections and networks for women in the informal sector to discuss issues affecting them, and needed advocacy plans and actions.

It also aims to create a platform and opportunity to foster organizing amongst women in the informal sector and amplify women’s voices in the informal sector to advance meaningful women’s rights in South Sudan.

Women in South Sudan exercise leadership in their homes, communities and country especially their contribution on the country’s economy which is often overlooked.

The 2018 Revitalized Agreement requires the participation of women in leadership roles by at least 35%. However, none of the government institutions have attained this representation.

