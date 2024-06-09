Malong hopes for lasting peace as Nairobi parties hold prayers

The leader of South Sudan United Front (SSUF), General Paul Malong, said he is optimistic that the ongoing peace process in Nairobi will bear fruits for lasting peace in South Sudan.

Delegates to the Tumaini Initiative turned to God for guidance at a Sunday mass ahead of the most critical part of the negotiation that awaits on Monday. The inter-religious mass led by retired Bishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, Enok Tombe, was held under the theme: “Embracing Peace and Diversity in Faith”. “As human beings, we are liars, but we don’t lie when we say the name of God because God is not a liar,” Malong told Eye Radio in an interview.

“That’s why we are here on Sunday to ask God to give us a way forward for peace, a way forward for our people to have peace in South Sudan, that’s why we are here.”

General Malong said South Sudan’s past conflicts are not exceptional, adding that many countries have gone through a similar situation before attaining lasting peace.

Malong, however said it takes extra efforts to make peace and calls on the country’s political leaders to continue committing to the Tumaini Initiative.

“Other countries have passed through all these difficulties, but at the end they came to the sense of coming together, uniting, managing their own affairs, talking to each other to have peace at home.”

“So I believe that South Sudanese will have peace in their homes, they will realize peace, all the mistakes will come back to peace.”

Paul Malong, sometimes known as King Paul, and General Paul, served as the Chief of General Staffs the SSPDF until May 2017 – when he was fired in a Republican Decree by President Kiir.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Tumaini Initiative should not sideline 2018 accord: Norway Previous Post