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Malaria accounts for 64% of all illnesses in South Sudan, Consortium warns

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 14 hours ago

Malaria-bearing anopheles mosquito. (Courtesy)

The Malaria Consortium has sounded the alarm over South Sudan’s staggering malaria burden, revealing that the disease now accounts for 64% of all illnesses in the country.

Speaking Wednesday during a research dissemination event on drug and diagnostic resistance, Country Director Dr. Dennis Mubiru noted that South Sudan contributes 1.1% of global malaria cases and deaths.

With transmission occurring year-round, Dr. Mubiru described the nation as “highly endemic” within a global landscape of 280 million cases and 610,000 annual deaths.

Dr. Mubiru described South Sudan as “highly endemic,” noting that malaria transmission occurs throughout the entire year and accounts for more than 64% of all reported diseases in the country.

“The malaria situation in South Sudan is a big burden currently,” Dr. Mubiru stated. “The World Malaria Report indicates that South Sudan contributed 1.1% of malaria cases and deaths globally. With over 280 million cases and 610,000 deaths worldwide, our contribution to that burden is significant.”

Health officials are urging the public to prioritize preventive measures, such as clearing bushes, eliminating stagnant water, and sleeping under treated nets. Dr. Mubiru emphasized that clinical outcomes depend heavily on how quickly patients seek help.

Despite the ongoing net distribution, several factors continue to hinder progress. Dr. Mubiru highlighted significant funding gaps, persistent insecurity, and mass displacement as major obstacles. Additionally, an influx of refugees has placed further pressure on an already strained national health system.

The Country Director is calling on communities, international partners, and stakeholders to strengthen collective action to reduce mortality rates and improve public health outcomes across the country.

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