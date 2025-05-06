Makuei urges journalists to harness AI for empowerment, cautioning against its risks

The Minister of Information, Communication, Technology and Postal Services is encouraging journalists, media houses and stakeholders to use Artificial Intelligence as a tool for empowerment and not a threat to the media or labor market, saying it poses threats of misinformation and disinformation.

“Artificial Intelligence poses risks, among others, the spread of misinformation and disinformation, the manipulation of public opinions, it is a potential weapon for self-interest, or violence, it is also a potential threat to the labor market,” said Michael Makuei during the belated commemoration of World Press Freedom Day in Juba on Tuesday.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to the capability of computer systems to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as learning, reasoning, problem-solving, and decision-making.

AI encompasses a wide range of technologies, including machine learning and deep learning, which enable computers to learn from data and make predictions or decisions

Makuei cautioned journalists, media houses, and stakeholders against the misuse of the technology.

“So, when we adopt Artificial Intelligence, let us use it in accordance with our situation, because we are not here to go directly with the AI to the labor market and apply the AI at a time when we are actually struggling to create jobs for our coming generation.

“AI cuts down the labor market, we need to be very careful because AI is, yes, we want it, but we should take it in accordance with our situation.

He, however, said Artificial intelligence had advantages that represent opportunities in the press freedom and landscape in South Sudan.

This includes enhancing journalistic practices by authenticating tasks, improving efficiency, and enabling new forms of storytelling.

“Therefore, we must proactively address these challenges to ensure that AI serves as a tool for empowerment and not a threat to the press, media, or the labor market.”

