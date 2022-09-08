Makuei orders suspension of “low-quality” SSBC fence

8th September 2022
Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 17 mins ago

Construction workers inside SSBC compound. | (Photo: Social Media).

The Minister of Information Michael Makuei Lueth has suspended the construction of a wall fence enclosing premises of the national broadcaster, SSBC over substandard work.

Michael Makuei said the unnamed Chinese company strayed from initial plans to fully fence the TV premises.

Speaking during a visit to the state-owned broadcaster, Makuei said he discovered that the wall did not reach the required height, and some parts were covered with iron sheets.

“I came to know that the wall that actually was mean for SSBC is not in place its very short only one and half meter built, while the other part is finished with iron which is not the plane we agreed on,” he said.

The information minister stated that until he resolves the matter with the Chinese Embassy in Juba, the work should be halted.

“I have directed the company to stop working in the iron wall until we agree with embassy and see how we can move forward.”

However, Makuei told the SSBC that he is impressed with the construction of new buildings and the China-donated studios.

“There is really progress and tangible in the build the work in the building is going well and I am impressed with work in the building.”

In 2018, the government signed a memorandum of understanding with China to build state-of-the-art studios and broadcast tower for the SSBC.

The agreement for upgrading and modernization of the broadcast studios was signed by senior officials from the Ministry of Information, and officials from the Chinese Embassy in South Sudan.

 

