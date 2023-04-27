27th April 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Makuei explains reason why Unified Forces not deployed

Makuei explains reason why Unified Forces not deployed

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 38 mins ago

Hon. Michael Makuei, the Minister of Information and government official Spokesperson - Credit: Moses Awan/Eye Radio - April 26, 2023

The Minister of Information has attributed the delay to deploy the unified forces to big numbers of opposition group high-ranking officers that are hindering the unification of the command structure.

Other factors, Michael Makuei said are the arms embargo and the graduation of opposition forces without firearms.

So far, the unity government has graduated over 50,000 members of the Necessary Unified Forces – the first batch of the 83,000 forces provided for in the agreement.

But several months after their graduation, the forces have not been deployed.

Early this year, the government of South Sudan reiterated its calls on the UN Security Council to lift the arms embargo on the country to enable the deployment of a strong security force that can protect the people and the country.

According to Michael Makuei, apart from the arms embargo, the opposition groups have a higher number of generals compared to the non-commissioned officers.

This, he says, has made the unification of the command structure according to the military formation impossible.

He is calling on the armed groups to reorganize their ranks to expedite the deployment.

“The deployment of the unified forces is connected to the unification of the command, up to this moment the opposition forces have not been organized in terms of the organizational structure of the army so that this rank is command such force,” makuei said.

“The opposition forces went to the training centers without arms. Coupled with the arms embargo. We will not be in a position to deploy them because it’s only the SSPDF side,

“It’s the middle and lower rational that must be organized in accordance with our military formation because if the number of officers is higher than the number of NCO’s then defiantly it becomes difficult to deploy these forces,

“Those groups [opposition forces] should organize their forces and they officers so that they deploy, this, why to deploy, is not taken place.”

However, during last year’s governor forum, Senior SPLM-IO member, Oyet Nathaniel opposed the lifting of the arms embargo saying, the unified forces should be deployed with sticks.

According to the deputy speaker of the revitalized transitional parliament, there are enough arms in the country.

He blamed the inter-communal violence on the prevalence of firearms among the civilian population and called for a nationwide disarmament.

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Tut Gatluak, well-wishers airlift 500 returnees to Juba 1

Tut Gatluak, well-wishers airlift 500 returnees to Juba

Published Monday, April 24, 2023

Over 9,000 fleeing Sudan violence arrive in Renk County 2

Over 9,000 fleeing Sudan violence arrive in Renk County

Published Sunday, April 23, 2023

Foreign nationals to be evacuated from Sudan – army 3

Foreign nationals to be evacuated from Sudan – army

Published Saturday, April 22, 2023

Govt accountant never produce financial reports since 2011 – Official 4

Govt accountant never produce financial reports since 2011 – Official

Published Thursday, April 20, 2023

“I want to be a doctor,” says 2022 best female candidate 5

“I want to be a doctor,” says 2022 best female candidate

Published Thursday, April 20, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Makuei explains reason why Unified Forces not deployed

Published 38 mins ago

Don’t use lack of funds as excuse in constitution making – Dr Richard

Published 1 hour ago

Pope Francis gives women historic right to vote at meeting

Published 3 hours ago

Juba stays neutral in Sudan’s crisis-Minister Makuei

Published 5 hours ago

Fighting is continuing in parts of Sudan despite a 72-hour ceasefire largely holding.

Published 5 hours ago

Kiir will travel to Khartoum when the situation is “calm” – Dr Marial

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th April 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!