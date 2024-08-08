8th August 2024
Makuei dispels “dead” Tumaini Initiative rumors

Author : | Published: 3 hours ago

Michael Makuei, the Minister of Information and government official Spokesperson. | Photo: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio - April 26, 2023

Government Spokesperson has urged South Sudanese to remain hopeful while dismissing speculations that the Nairobi-led peace mediation for South Sudan is dead.

The negotiations were interrupted after the SPLM In Opposition withdrew its participation in Kenyan-led peace mediation process for South Sudan on July 16.

The opposition group led by Dr. Riek Machar was opposed to the initialed eight protocols it said aimed to replaced the 2018 peace deal.

SPLM-IO, a key signatory to agreement argued that the Tumani protocols proposed institutions were parallel or replaced some of those under the R-ARCSS.

The opposition also said the Tumaini undermined the sovereignty of South Sudan by establishing five institutions with the head and deputies to be appointed by the regional body, IGAD.

These include the Security Supervision Mechanism, Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism, Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, National Transitional Committee, and Strategic Defense and Security Review Board to be co-chaired by the parties to the 2018 agreement.

According to peace party, the initiative had taken the role of a funder, supervisor, coordinator, convener of a donor conference, funder manager, monitor of the agreement, guarantor and governing authority.

Following its withdrawal, government delegation to the Tumaini flew to back to Juba and briefed the President on the process.

Days later, the delegation met with Vice President Dr Riek Machar and resolved that the matter would be addressed at the level of the presidency.

Speaking to the state-run TV, SSBC on Wednesday, spokesperson Michael Makuei said although they have not talked about the Tumaini Initiative for a while, the process is alive.

“It is a while now, we have not talked about the Tumani Inititiative. Today came to inform the public and the people of South Sudan that the Tumaini is ongoing and it is alive.

He did not state if the SPLM-IO is participating in the negotiation but cautioned the public against rumors that the Tumaini Initiative is dead.

“Don’t listen to the rumors that are being spread  all around that the Tumaini is dead. We are optimistic that with the Tumaini, we will be in position to come up with a consensus that will save the people of South Sudan,”

“My message to the people of South Sudan is that they should not get scared, these are normal hiccups. Efforts are under way to bring the process back to normalcy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Minister Makuei said the Tumaini Initiative has invited South Sudan media houses including Eye Radio to send a team to cover the peace process.

But the respective media will be responsible for their assigned personnel.

“The Tumain Initiative accepted media houses to come back and give a daily coverage of the Tumaini process.

“I’m inviting Mirraya FM, Eye Radio and all the media houses that are capable of sustaining their personnel here in Nairobi to do the daily coverage of the process.

8th August 2024

