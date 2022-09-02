Makuei blasts Troika over hesitancy to endorse govt extension

The Minister of Information has downplayed the significance of Troika countries in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement, after the diplomats abstained from R-JMEC voting endorsing extension of the unity government.

Michael Makuei’s remarks came after representatives of the US, UK, and Norway abstained from endorsing the 24-month extension of the peace agreement.

According to the foreign diplomats, there was no guarantee they would support either a roadmap or an extension.

Addressing journalists in Juba on Thursday, the Minister of Information and government spokesperson said the government is capable to fund the process.

“After all, for the Troika to decline to vote, originally, the Troika is not a signatory to the agreement and they are not even supposed to be sitting here,” he said.

“But we allow them to sit and if they have come here in order to obstruct our own initiative and they abstained from it, then we will continue without them,” said the information minister, adding that “unless they come back to us.”

Last month, the Troika diplomats boycotted a meeting that was for the announcement of the extension of the agreement.

They argued that all relevant parties to the agreement were not consulted on the matter.

The Troika also stated that the extension should have depended on an inclusive consultation process if the roadmap and extension were to be seen legitimate by the people of South Sudan.

However, the unity government ultimately extended its legitimacy for 24 months until December 2024, allegedly to give time for the implementation of the critical and pending chapters in the revitalized agreement.

The peace-monitoring body, R-JMEC finally endorsed the 24-month extension of the transitional period on Thursday.

Out of the 42 members in the body, overwhelming 37 officials voted in favor of the already passed resolution, while three Troika ambassadors and two others abstained from the vote.

The diplomats have retained their previous position to oppose the extension of the transitional period, but requested for three months to review their stance.

“The Americans had withdrawn their support from the security mechanisms and we managed to graduate these forces now without the American support,” said Makuei, referring to the recent U.S. withdrawal of support to the peace monitoring mechanisms.

In July, the US government withheld financial support from the critical peace monitoring bodies – R-JMEC and CTSAM-VM.

Washington cited little progress in the peace implementation and lack of political will by the peace parties.

However, during the endorsement of the roadmap, the Troika member countries said, although it cut funding to the peace mechanisms, it did not stop supporting other grassroots peace efforts.

It added that the body will continue to call for lasting peace, democracy, justice and accountability for South Sudanese people.

“This time, the agreement will be implemented from our own resources, we will not rely on others, we will welcome anybody who will come for our support, but we will not rely on any person for the implementation. Definitely we will have the money,” he added while addressing the media.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter