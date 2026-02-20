20th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace | Politics   |   Majority of AU committee backs December 2026 elections, says Ateny

Majority of AU committee backs December 2026 elections, says Ateny

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 9 hours ago

Ateny Wek Ateny, the Minister of Informational and Postal Service| Credit | File photo

The Minister of Information and government spokesperson has said most members of the African Union’s Committee on South Sudan support the conduct of elections in December 2026 as scheduled.

The African Union’s Ad Hoc High-Level Committee on South Sudan, commonly known as the C5, was established by the continental body to support the peace process in the country.

The remarks follow reports that Nigeria, one of the C5 member states, called for the release of suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar.

Kenya, also a member of the C5, reportedly differed from the majority position on the elections and the broader political environment.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, Information Minister Ateny Wek Ateny said the understanding was reached during a recent meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

According to Ateny, all member states of the committee, except Kenya and Nigeria, supported holding elections within the current extended transitional timeline.

“…all countries, with the exception of two countries only, have agreed that South Sudan election must go on as planned, because there’s no another way the government can draw its legitimacy from. Unless you are asking the government of South Sudan to leave the position to nobody and walk away, which means it is an invitation of the anarchy, because the government controls the implementation of laws in the country,” he explained.

He added that although the African Union is yet to issue an official communiqué from the Addis Ababa meeting, discussions indicated broad support for the December polls.

Ateny further stated that the government remains committed to holding elections as scheduled, saying it is the only way to gain legitimacy.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Where did the dollars go? Aggery Tisa explains why oil money isn’t reaching the Bank 1

Where did the dollars go? Aggery Tisa explains why oil money isn’t reaching the Bank

Published February 16, 2026

Kiir vows to restore peace in South Sudan and Sudan at AU summit 2

Kiir vows to restore peace in South Sudan and Sudan at AU summit

Published February 14, 2026

Juba formalizes regional transport corridor authority 3

Juba formalizes regional transport corridor authority

Published February 16, 2026

Kiir pledges inclusive dialogue during C5 summit in Addis Ababa 4

Kiir pledges inclusive dialogue during C5 summit in Addis Ababa

Published February 15, 2026

WFP aid worker shot dead in Nasir County compound attack 5

WFP aid worker shot dead in Nasir County compound attack

Published February 18, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Cabinet approves $2 billion gold-backed road project

Published 2 hours ago

No more roadside businesses; special court ready for violators – Juba City Council

Published 3 hours ago

Government vows stronger Nile Basin cooperation ahead of Nile Day celebration

Published 4 hours ago

Machar trial adjourned as tribunal reviews disputed forensic report

Published 6 hours ago

Energy Minister: Fulla Dam set to enter next phase after two feasibility studies

Published 7 hours ago

Advocates welcome cybercrime law, call for safeguards

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.