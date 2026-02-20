Majority of AU committee backs December 2026 elections, says Ateny

The Minister of Information and government spokesperson has said most members of the African Union’s Committee on South Sudan support the conduct of elections in December 2026 as scheduled.

The African Union’s Ad Hoc High-Level Committee on South Sudan, commonly known as the C5, was established by the continental body to support the peace process in the country.

The remarks follow reports that Nigeria, one of the C5 member states, called for the release of suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar.

Kenya, also a member of the C5, reportedly differed from the majority position on the elections and the broader political environment.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, Information Minister Ateny Wek Ateny said the understanding was reached during a recent meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

According to Ateny, all member states of the committee, except Kenya and Nigeria, supported holding elections within the current extended transitional timeline.

“…all countries, with the exception of two countries only, have agreed that South Sudan election must go on as planned, because there’s no another way the government can draw its legitimacy from. Unless you are asking the government of South Sudan to leave the position to nobody and walk away, which means it is an invitation of the anarchy, because the government controls the implementation of laws in the country,” he explained.

He added that although the African Union is yet to issue an official communiqué from the Addis Ababa meeting, discussions indicated broad support for the December polls.

Ateny further stated that the government remains committed to holding elections as scheduled, saying it is the only way to gain legitimacy.

