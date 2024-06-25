Major police reshuffle: 113 officers transferred

The Inspector General of South Sudan Police, has reshuffled 113 senior police officers and commissioners and transferred them to new posts.

This transfer order was issued during the integration of hundreds of army officers into the police force.

In the order read yesterday, the IGP Lieutenant General Atem Marol Biar, reassigned Police Spokesperson Major General Daniel Justin to be in charge of community policing.

The reshuffle also saw the Jonglei Police Commissioner, Major General Elia Costa move to Lakes State.

John Bak Alfonso was transferred from Abyei and appointed as the Police Commissioner in Jonglei State.

In a similar order, Inspector of Police Albino Othow was reassigned from the position of Police Commissioner of Western Equatoria State to Commissioner of Border Police.

He was replaced by Philip Modut Tong, the former Police Commissioner of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, who was succeeded by Basily Thomas Wani.

Additionally, Inspector of Police Joseph Mayen Akon was appointed as the new Police Commissioner of Upper Nile State, replacing Chol Atem.

Major General Luis Gathkouth was moved from Administration and appointed as the Director of Logistics, while Major General Deng Thon Arok was appointed as the Director of Legal Affairs.

Major General Chol Atem, the former Police Commissioner of Upper Nile State is reassigned as the Director of Criminal Investigative Department.

Major General Gatkouth Doup is appointed as the Commissioner of Unity State.

The IGP also appointed Major General James Abdumo who was based in Lakes State as the Commissioner of Police in East Equatoria State, Torit.

James Simon, the former Deputy Commissioner of West Bahr el Ghazal, is appointed as the Police Commissioner of Abyei Administrative Area.

Major General James Monday, the Commissioner of East Equatoria State, has been transferred to Training at the Police Academy.

Meanwhile, Major General Kon John Akot is reassigned as the Director of Traffic.

Lastly, Daniel Mayang was replaced in the Immigration Department and reassigned to the Traffic Police.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



UNMISS deploys peacekeepers to Unity, Ruweng tense areas Previous Post