25th June 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   Major police reshuffle: 113 officers transferred

Major police reshuffle: 113 officers transferred

Authors: Michael Daniel | Obaj Okuj | Published: 5 hours ago

The reshuffle was announced during the integration of army officers into police force|photo by Michael Daniel|24-06-2024

The Inspector General of South Sudan Police, has reshuffled 113 senior police officers and commissioners and transferred them to new posts.

This transfer order was issued during the integration of hundreds of army officers into the police force.

In the order read yesterday, the IGP Lieutenant General Atem Marol Biar, reassigned Police Spokesperson Major General Daniel Justin to be in charge of community policing.

The reshuffle also saw the Jonglei Police Commissioner, Major General Elia Costa move to Lakes State.

John Bak Alfonso was transferred from Abyei and appointed as the Police Commissioner in Jonglei State.

In a similar order, Inspector of Police Albino Othow was reassigned from the position of Police Commissioner of Western Equatoria State to Commissioner of Border Police.

He was replaced by Philip Modut Tong, the former Police Commissioner of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, who was succeeded by Basily Thomas Wani.

Additionally, Inspector of Police Joseph Mayen Akon was appointed as the new Police Commissioner of Upper Nile State, replacing Chol Atem.

Major General Luis Gathkouth was moved from Administration and appointed as the Director of Logistics, while Major General Deng Thon Arok was appointed as the Director of Legal Affairs.

Major General Chol Atem, the former Police Commissioner of Upper Nile State is reassigned as the Director of Criminal Investigative Department.

Major General Gatkouth Doup is appointed as the Commissioner of Unity State.

The IGP also appointed Major General James Abdumo who was based in Lakes State as the Commissioner of Police in East Equatoria State, Torit.

James Simon, the former Deputy Commissioner of West Bahr el Ghazal, is appointed as the Police Commissioner of Abyei Administrative Area.

Major General James Monday, the Commissioner of East Equatoria State, has been transferred to Training at the Police Academy.

Meanwhile, Major General Kon John Akot is reassigned as the Director of Traffic.

Lastly, Daniel Mayang was replaced in the Immigration Department and reassigned to the Traffic Police.

 

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
NAS commander dumps Cirillo, forms own group 1

NAS commander dumps Cirillo, forms own group

Published Saturday, June 22, 2024

US condemns Houthi sinking of ships in the Red Sea 2

US condemns Houthi sinking of ships in the Red Sea

Published Friday, June 21, 2024

Juba’s $12bn Dubai deal signed with fake Shiekh: Report 3

Juba’s $12bn Dubai deal signed with fake Shiekh: Report

Published Friday, June 21, 2024

Sudan signals near resumption of South Sudan oil export 4

Sudan signals near resumption of South Sudan oil export

Published Thursday, June 20, 2024

Traders count losses after fire guts shops in Juba’s Hai Game 5

Traders count losses after fire guts shops in Juba’s Hai Game

Published Friday, June 21, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kenyan protests; Section of Parliament on fire, scores feared dead

Published 1 hour ago

Public university lecturers down tools over delayed salaries

Published 2 hours ago

Governor Riek’s Office cites delegate mobilization for delay

Published 3 hours ago

Wikileaks founder freed after five years in prison

Published 4 hours ago

Major police reshuffle: 113 officers transferred

Published 5 hours ago

UNMISS deploys peacekeepers to Unity, Ruweng tense areas

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th June 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!