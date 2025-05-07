Maj. Gen. Lul: ‘No comment on strategic bombing raids’

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) has declined to comment on airstrikes in Fangak and Mayom counties, which it referred to as “strategic bombing raids,” according to a statement from army spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang.

In a brief statement addressed to media outlets, SSPDF spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang stated: “This brief statement serves to inform all media agencies that, as of now, SSPDF command has no comments to make on reported strategic bombing raids in Fangak and Mayom counties of Jonglei and Unity States, respectively.”

On Wednesday, May 7, Eyewitnesses told Radio Tamazuj that at least six people were killed and 12 others injured in an airstrike on Kueryiek Payam in Mayom County, Unity State, on Tuesday evening.

The attack reportedly took place at around 5:17 p.m. local time and targeted an area where armed youths had allegedly gathered after a cattle raid in neighbouring Warrap State a day earlier.

On Saturday, May 3, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) reported that a bombing at its hospital in Old Fangak, Jonglei State, killed seven people and wounded more than 20 others.

Doctors Without Borders said the airstrike destroyed the hospital’s pharmacy, resulting in the total loss of medical supplies and leaving thousands without access to critical care.

“This attack has had a devastating impact on our ability to provide lifesaving medical services to the people of Old Fangak and surrounding areas,” MSF said in a statement published on its official platform.

While the SSPDF has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in the reported attacks, human rights groups and international observers are calling for an independent investigation into the incidents.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



President Kiir endorses National Trade Forum 2025 resolutions Previous Post