Magwi to negotiate release of SSPDF soldiers held by UPDF

Authorities in Magwi, Eastern Equatoria State, have announced plans to negotiate the release of three SSPDF soldiers who have been detained by the UPDF since June.



In late June 2024, the Ugandan army detained three South Sudanese soldiers near the Owinykibul-Got Lela border.

According to Wani James Simon, who oversees the Owinykibul Training Centre, the soldiers were initially invited by the Ugandan army before being arrested.

Uganda’s Information Officer reported that the soldiers were accused of breaching international border laws and illegally carrying firearms.

Captain Favorite Rugumayo stated that the soldiers would face trial in a military court before their release.

However, Magwi County Commissioner Pole-pole Benjamin Olum has arranged to meet his Ugandan counterpart at the Ngom-oromo border post to facilitate the soldiers’ return.

“We had a very fruitful discussion, we were supposed to meet with our counterpart from Lamwo but because of engagement from that side we couldn’t make it,” said Hon. Pole-Pole.

“We are in good communication with the resident district commissioner for Lamwo Uganda side,” he said.

“The district commissioners of Amuru and Adjumani are in support that letting these three soldiers be handed to us based on our discussion when we are going to have our joint security meetings at the border point.”

The commissioner further reiterates that his meeting with his counterpart proves that border infringement and illegal harassment along the border areas happen without the knowledge of commissioners from either side.

“Some of these things are happening without the knowledge of the commissioner from this side of the resident district commissioner from that side,” he said.

Last week, nearly 20 Ugandan army clad in full combats stormed Patoko and Abiloro Villages of Pogee Payam of Eastern Equatoria’s Magwi County and ordered residents to vacate the area.

