Magwi gets new Community Training Center and Protection Unit

A new Multipurpose Community Training Center and Special Protection Unit were launched in Magwi County, Eastern Equatoria State.



The facilities, handed over to Magwi County on Friday, August 29, 2024, were built with support from the Government of Japan in partnership with UNDP.

The facilities were officially inaugurated by Eastern Equatoria State Governor Louis Lobong Lojore, Japanese Ambassador Toshio Odagiri, and UNDP Representative Mohammed Abchir, along with other senior officials.

The newly inaugurated Multipurpose Community Training Center and Special Protection Unit in Magwi County are set to enhance local governance and community services, promoting peace and stability.

At the launch, Governor Louis Lobong Lojore expressed appreciation to the Japanese government for its support of development projects in the state and commended UNDP for its role in bringing the project to fruition.

Governor Lojore urged community leaders to actively engage with the new centre, ensuring it benefits all residents of Magwi County. He stressed the importance of community ownership in maximizing the facility’s positive impact on local welfare.

“The Government of South Sudan appealed to donor countries around the world for developmental funds, which are channelled through developmental partners like UN agencies after applying and winning the trust of the donors,” Lobong said.

“This means the Government, donors, and implementing partners always work together on such developmental programs,” he said.

Governor Lobong also commended the community for their dedication and encouraged ongoing peaceful coexistence in Magwi County, which has attracted international organizations to the area.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Policeman takes own life at Kator suburb Previous Post