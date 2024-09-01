1st September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News   |   Magwi gets new Community Training Center and Protection Unit

Magwi gets new Community Training Center and Protection Unit

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

Eastern Equatoria State Governor Louis Lobong Lojore, Japanese Ambassador Toshio Odagiri, and UNDP Representative Mohammed Abchir, joined by other senior officials, at the inauguration of the new facilities in Magwi County on Friday, August 29, 2024. – Courtesy

A new Multipurpose Community Training Center and Special Protection Unit were launched in Magwi County, Eastern Equatoria State.

The facilities, handed over to Magwi County on Friday, August 29, 2024, were built with support from the Government of Japan in partnership with UNDP.

The facilities were officially inaugurated by Eastern Equatoria State Governor Louis Lobong Lojore, Japanese Ambassador Toshio Odagiri, and UNDP Representative Mohammed Abchir, along with other senior officials.

The newly inaugurated Multipurpose Community Training Center and Special Protection Unit in Magwi County are set to enhance local governance and community services, promoting peace and stability.

At the launch, Governor Louis Lobong Lojore expressed appreciation to the Japanese government for its support of development projects in the state and commended UNDP for its role in bringing the project to fruition.

Governor Lojore urged community leaders to actively engage with the new centre, ensuring it benefits all residents of Magwi County. He stressed the importance of community ownership in maximizing the facility’s positive impact on local welfare.

“The Government of South Sudan appealed to donor countries around the world for developmental funds, which are channelled through developmental partners like UN agencies after applying and winning the trust of the donors,” Lobong said.

“This means the Government, donors, and implementing partners always work together on such developmental programs,” he said.

Governor Lobong also commended the community for their dedication and encouraged ongoing peaceful coexistence in Magwi County, which has attracted international organizations to the area.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
UNDP head announces 10,000 youth in skills training programs 1

UNDP head announces 10,000 youth in skills training programs

Published August 27, 2024

Two South Sudanese professionals die after brief illness 2

Two South Sudanese professionals die after brief illness

Published August 28, 2024

Manufacturer urges import of electricity from Uganda and Ethiopia 3

Manufacturer urges import of electricity from Uganda and Ethiopia

Published August 29, 2024

NilePet, Chinese firm sign MoU to build modern oil refinery in South Sudan 4

NilePet, Chinese firm sign MoU to build modern oil refinery in South Sudan

Published August 26, 2024

Mayardit Academy represents South Sudan at Pretoria’s Space Conference 5

Mayardit Academy represents South Sudan at Pretoria’s Space Conference

Published August 29, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Thirty South Sudanese referees complete FIFA training in Juba

Published 5 hours ago

Chelsea held to draw by Palace as Newcastle beat Tottenham

Published 6 hours ago

Bright Stars travel to Congo Brazaville for 2025 AFCON qualifiers

Published 7 hours ago

Magwi gets new Community Training Center and Protection Unit

Published 8 hours ago

Policeman takes own life at Kator suburb

Published 8 hours ago

Kajo-Keji commissioner: Nearly 200 villages occupied by Ugandan settlers

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.