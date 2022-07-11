Madi chief shot dead in Nimule town, two others wounded

A chief was shot dead and two others injured in Nimule town Monday morning while attending a fund-raising meeting for the burial of two people who were killed in Mugali Payam in Eastern Equatoria at the Weekend, according to a community leader.

Tako Charles who is one of the chiefs in Nimule area says two young men – Moses Kanyiri and John were killed in cold blood in Mugali Payam by unidentified individuals on Saturday.

They had gone to the Mugali from Nimule town on Thursday to cultivate when they got killed.

The deceased relatives were meeting Monday Morning when misunderstanding ensued between the mourners and a stranger who appeared to take photographs.

The unnamed armed civilian reportedly became angry after he was questioned about taking photographs of the meeting.

He then went and picked a gun he was hiding nearby, and started firing randomly at the mourners, killing Chief Ebele John and wounding two others.

“We were together as a community in fact. One of the… nearby came in and began taking photos of people who were contributing. Some youth went to that guy and asked him why he is taking photos of these people, it is not okay,” said Charles.

“So, the guy got angry and told them to wait for me. He went and took a gun and started firing. So, he shot chief Ebele John. When they shot Ebele, they took cover, eight of them.”

The incident occurred at the Malakia residential area, just about twenty meters from the main police office in Nimule center.

“We had no alternative, the police came thirty minutes later and they arrested three of them.”

Chief Charles said slain 41year-old Ebele, was the Chief of Mugali where the two boys were murdered.



When contacted on the matter, the Inspector of Police in Nimule town, David Kasmiro confirmed the incident.

But he said only one suspect was arrested. “He has been arrested and is now in police custody.”

“He wanted to take pictures when the people asked why he was taking pictures and he is not part of the family doing their own meeting.”

“The situation is still bad because the body of the late chief is still on the roadside (tarmac) because they are not happy with what happened yesterday [Sunday].”

In May this year, Nimule Police confirmed the murder of a veteran medical doctor who was killed in the outskirts of Nimule town.

The 75-year-old doctor was found in a pool of his blood at sunset, in what police presumed as a targeted killing.

So far, the perpetrator has not been brought to book.

